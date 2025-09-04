A defiant move by Jeffrey Epstein's survivors to compile their own abuser list has reignited global calls for justice, exposing the scale of sex trafficking and intensifying calls for full file disclosures in 2025.

Survivors Unite to Challenge Epstein's Hidden Network

Galvanised by recent congressional hearings, Epstein survivors revealed on 3 September 2025 their plan to create a confidential abuser list. Speaking at a Capitol Hill press conference, Lisa Phillips declared, 'Us Epstein survivors have been discussing creating our own list of names. We know the names. Many of us were abused by them.'

This initiative stems from frustration over the US Justice Department's July 2025 memo, which denied the existence of any official 'client list' and reaffirmed Epstein's suicide, a stance survivors say ignores testimonies suggesting a broader network.

Official data from the House Oversight Committee shows over 33,295 pages of Epstein-related files were released on 2 September 2025. However 97% of those documents were already public, highlighting ongoing transparency gaps.

Survivor Voices Grow Louder

Throughout 2025, Epstein survivors have amplified their voices amid bipartisan pressure for full disclosure, with nine women sharing harrowing accounts at the 3 September event. Marina Lacerda, speaking publicly for the first time as 'Minor Victim 1' in Epstein's 2019 indictment, described abuse starting at age 14: 'I was only 14 years old when I met Jeffrey. It went from a dream job to the worst nightmare.'

Official sources report that Epstein's network abused hundreds, with 2025 data from the US Department of Justice indicating over 250 underage victims identified across his properties. Survivor-led initiatives have surged, including the Stand with Survivors Rally, organised by World Without Exploitation, which drew bipartisan support from Representatives Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna.

On 3 September, @RepThomasMassie posted on X: 'Survivors at our press conference announced they are privately compiling their own Epstein list. They would be sued into homelessness for naming names, but @RepMTG and I are willing to name names in the House of Representatives under Constitutional "speech or debate" immunity.'

Survivors at our press conference announced they are privately compiling their own Epstein list.



They would be sued into homelessness for naming names, but @RepMTG and I are willing to name names in the House of Representatives under Constitutional “speech or debate” immunity. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) September 3, 2025

When Will the Abuser List Emerge?

No release date for the survivors' abuser list has been set. Phillips noted, 'We're not quite sure how we're going to release that or even if we're going to,' citing safety concerns amid ongoing threats.

The announcement coincides with a discharge petition led by Massie and Khanna, needing 218 signatures to force a House vote on full Epstein file disclosure by October 2025. As of 3 September, the petition has 216 signatures, including all Democrats and four Republicans such as Marjorie Taylor Greene, who vowed, 'The truth needs to come out.'

According to ABC News, congressional scrutiny is intensifying, with the Oversight Committee subpoenaing Epstein's estate for his 'Birthday Book' and financial records.

Haley Robson, a survivor, directly addressed Trump, saying, 'Mr President Donald J Trump, I am a registered Republican... I cordially invite you to the Capitol to meet me in person so you can understand this is not a hoax.'

Trump's response, labelling it a 'Democrat hoax,' has deepened divisions. However, Axios reports mounting pressure could lead to partial releases by year's end.

Survivor Anouska De Georgiou emphasised, 'The only motive for opposing this bill would be to conceal wrongdoing.' With Ghislaine Maxwell's 20-year sentence under review, 2025's focus on elite accountability persists, potentially accelerating the list's emergence if petitions succeed.