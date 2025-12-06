NASCAR fans are grieving after former Xfinity Series star Michael Annett died at the age of 39, with tributes flooding social media following the news.

The announcement was shared through NASCAR channels, expressing heartbreak for a driver remembered for his resilience, early sporting versatility, and dedication to the craft.

While details surrounding his cause of death have not yet been made public, motorsport circles are coming together to honour Annett's 14-year career, his unique journey from ice hockey to stock car racing, and his legacy as a well-respected competitor with deep ties to JR Motorsports.

From Ice Hockey Prodigy to Rising Racing Talent

Before racing ever became part of his professional path, Annett's first love was ice hockey. He quickly climbed through the competitive ranks, playing for Team Illinois and later joining the Waterloo Black Hawks in the United States Hockey League. In 2004, he was named the USHL's Most Improved Player — a sign of his determination and discipline.

But motorsport beckoned. His father, Harrold Annett, had long been involved in sprint car racing, and by 2005, Michael traded skates for a fire suit. The shift proved to be a turning point.

Annett debuted in the ARCA Racing Series in 2007, immediately making an impression by securing pole position at Iowa Speedway in his very first race. Across just 10 ARCA starts, he took two wins — Talladega and Daytona — and earned multiple top-five and top-10 finishes.

NASCAR Career Highlights: Xfinity Success, Cup Experience and a Daytona Victory

Annett transitioned into the Truck and Xfinity Series in 2008, eventually racing full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series from 2009 through 2013 with teams including Germain Racing, Rusty Wallace Inc., and Richard Petty Motorsports.

His strongest early Xfinity season came in 2012, where he secured six top-five and 17 top-10 finishes, ending the year fifth in the championship standings.

He later spent three seasons in the NASCAR Cup Series (2014–2016) before joining JR Motorsports, where he drove the No. 1 Chevrolet for five years. With JRM, Annett produced some of his best career results:

61 top-10s

12 top-five finishes

1 pole position

A major victory at the 2019 Daytona season opener

Sponsors such as Pilot Flying J, TMC Transportation and Gatorade continued supporting him through multiple eras of his career.

Retirement, Injuries and Final Years Away from the Track

In 2021, Annett announced his retirement from full-time racing, citing gratitude for the opportunities the sport had given him and the relationships he had built along the way. He stepped back after battling a stress fracture in his right femur, which required surgery and caused him to miss several races during his final competitive season.

Despite stepping away from the driver's seat, Annett remained a respected figure — often remembered for his work ethic, his underdog beginnings in hockey, and his adaptability across NASCAR's top three series.

Legacy: A Versatile Athlete and Quiet Competitor

Beyond racing statistics, Annett's legacy is marked by perseverance. From a teenage hockey standout to a Daytona winner, his career reflected grit and gratitude. His long-standing partnerships, particularly with Pilot Flying J, and the loyalty of his teams also highlight how deeply he was valued behind the scenes.

He leaves behind a legacy as a driver who earned respect not through spectacle but through steady commitment — a quiet, enduring presence on the track and a reliable teammate in the garage.

As the racing world waits for more information about his passing, tributes continue to pour in from former colleagues, fans, and NASCAR organisations, all honouring a career cut far too short.