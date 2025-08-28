In a shocking hot mic moment, Republican Representative Mike Collins 'admitted' that President Donald Trump appears in the Jeffrey Epstein files, intensifying calls for full disclosure in 2025's escalating political scandal.

The Georgia congressman, vying for a Senate seat, faced a constituent's pointed question during an August 13, 2025, Muscogee County GOP meeting. Caught on audio later uploaded to YouTube, Collins confirmed Trump's presence in the documents, framing it as evidence of heroism rather than wrongdoing.

How Mike Collins' Hot Mic Admission Exposed Trump-Epstein Ties in 2025

Collins, a staunch Trump ally, responded directly: 'Yeah, I'm sure he's in there. He's the one that kicked [Epstein] out of Mar-a-Lago and then called the FBI.' This revelation, amid Trump's reluctance to release the files, has deepened divisions within the Republican Party.

The Epstein files, containing over 100,000 pages of DOJ materials, include visitor logs to Epstein's island and potential client lists—though officials deny the latter exists. Trump's administration released redacted versions in February 2025, but withheld more, citing child pornography and victim privacy concerns.

Public outrage surged after Attorney General Pam Bondi informed Trump in May 2025 that his name appeared multiple times, per a Wall Street Journal report. The White House dismissed it as 'fake news story,' but the incident has eroded trust among even MAGA supporters.

Republican Lawmaker's Tape Ignites 2025 Demands for Epstein Files Release

Collins campaign called the ensuing media storm a 'massive nothingburger' from 'never-Trump consultants,' insisting Trump 'did nothing wrong.'

This comes as Trump faces backlash for backtracking on 2024 campaign promises to declassify the files. In a July 2025 Truth Social post, he labeled the controversy a 'hoax' orchestrated by Democrats, urging followers to 'move on.'

Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's convicted accomplice serving 20 years, defended Trump in a jailhouse interview, stating she never saw him in 'any inappropriate setting.'

X Users React: 2025 Outrage Over Trump in Epstein Files Grows

Social media erupted, with X posts amplifying the tape like this one from @krassenstein 'BREAKING: Republican Rep. Mike Collins caught on tape admitting that Trump is in the Epstein Files. Release the damn files already!' garnering over 29,000 likes.

BREAKING: Republican Rep. Mike Collins caught on tape admitting that Trump is in the Epstein Files.



Release the damn files already! pic.twitter.com/FNHNdrmVQN — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) August 27, 2025

Another user, @PawlowskiMario, shared the audio, warning of a cover-up and receiving 1,643 likes.

Key facts from 2025 reports:

FBI flagged Trump's name during file reviews, per Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL).

No ' client list

House Oversight Committee subpoenaed Maxwell for August 11, 2025, testimony.

Democrats like Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) seized the moment: 'He promised to release the Epstein files. Did anyone really think the sexual predator president... was going to release the Epstein files?'

Ossoff targets Collins in the 2026 Senate race, where Epstein ties could sway voters.

Trump dismissed queries in July 2025: 'That's old news... Even Epstein's lawyer said I had nothing to do with it.' Yet, a poll from August 2025 showed seven in 10 Americans believe that Trump is handling the matter 'not well.' This includes pluralities of Trump's most loyal supporters, 43% of Republicans, 43% of conservatives, and 47% of those who voted for him in 2024.

The scandal underscores 2025's transparency crisis, as GOP primaries heat up.