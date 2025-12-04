Donald Trump's campaign has sparked fresh controversy with a fundraising email that frames small donations as part of his personal bid to reach Heaven, blending religious language with political solicitation in a move the White House insists was sincere.

The email, distributed in late August and early September, opened with the line 'I want to try and get to Heaven' before asking supporters to contribute $15 (£11) to a 24-hour fundraising drive.

Snopes and other fact-checkers verified the authenticity of the message after screenshots spread across social media, confirming the campaign genuinely used salvation-themed language to solicit donations.

Campaign Links Survival to Divine Purpose

The solicitation, paid for by the leadership PAC Never Surrender, Inc., references last year's assassination attempt on Trump and frames his survival as evidence of divine purpose. The email describes his continued political work as a 'Call to Duty' and urges supporters to 'chip in $15 to make it one for the record books.'

Public email archives show the message circulated on at least three dates across late August and early September, forming part of a coordinated small-dollar fundraising push.

The religious framing echoed remarks Trump made during a Fox & Friends telephone interview on 19 August. Discussing international diplomacy efforts, Trump told hosts: 'If I can save 7,000 people a week from being killed... I want to try to get to heaven if possible.'

White House Confirms President Was Serious

The administration did not dismiss the comment as casual rhetoric. At a briefing the same day, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters the president meant what he said.

'I think the President was serious. I think the President wants to get to heaven — as I hope we all do in this room as well,' Leavitt stated, framing the remark as genuine spiritual reflection rather than political theatre.

The response confirmed what observers had suspected: the campaign is deliberately cultivating religious messaging as part of its outreach to evangelical supporters. This constituency delivered crucial margins in previous elections.

Quantifying the Fundraising Impact

Measuring an immediate donation surge tied to a single email remains difficult using public data. Political action committees report receipts to the Federal Election Commission on schedules that do not break down contributions by individual solicitation.

However, Never Surrender, Inc. filings show the committee receives millions in receipts across reporting periods, demonstrating significant capacity to convert small-donor appeals into substantial sums. Precedent supports the effectiveness of rapid-response emails: following a courtroom verdict in May 2024, Trump-aligned organisations reported raising tens of millions within hours.

Campaign strategists note that religious framing combined with small-dollar asks can mobilise committed supporters while generating social media attention that extends reach beyond paid distribution lists.

Observers point to precedent: rapid-response email appeals tied to high-profile events have produced substantial 24-hour hauls for Trump-aligned organisations in the past. For example, in May 2024, the campaign reported raising tens of millions of dollars in the hours after a courtroom verdict, demonstrating how quickly digital solicitations can convert attention into money.

Debate Over Faith and Fundraising

The solicitation drew sharply divided responses. Some conservative religious allies treated the language as a sincere reflection on mortality, consistent with the messaging the White House has cultivated for evangelical audiences. Others criticised what they saw as an ethically uncomfortable merger of salvation narratives and political commerce.

Critics argue the episode illustrates troubling territory: a political leader framing his survival as divine favour, then asking supporters to convert that narrative into campaign donations.

The underlying questions about religious rhetoric in fundraising will persist as FEC filings provide more precise data and public debate continues.