Once upon a time, quality and longevity were the cornerstones of good taste. From meticulously engineered tools to artisanal accessories crafted to last a lifetime, the world of premium products stood on tradition, craftsmanship and respect for detail. Today, however, the consumer landscape looks starkly different. Mass production, short lifespans and disposable design dominate global markets.

Philanthropist and businessman Vitali Fishman offers his perspective on why enduring craftsmanship is becoming the privilege of a select few and what this shift reveals about modern culture.

Why Has the World Stopped Valuing Long-Lasting, High-Quality Items?

Fifty years ago, every self-respecting cigar aficionado relied on beautiful and reliable devices for cutting and lighting cigars, crafted by globally renowned manufacturers. Now the market is filled with products designed to last only a short time.

According to Fishman, this trend is hardly unexpected. The world is changing at a rapid pace, and this transformation is most evident in how timeless quality has become the domain of the few. This extends well beyond cigars and their accessories.

The global volume of cigar production has grown and continues to grow each year, with new brands and manufacturers constantly emerging. Yet cigars were never a mass-market pleasure. As Fishman notes, only 40 to 50 years ago the cigar world consisted mostly of the famed Havanas and a small number of non-Cuban producers. High-quality cigars have always existed in limited quantities, and the reason is simple: truly premium cigar tobacco is scarce.

Cigar tobacco grows only in very specific, limited regions, and expanding its cultivation is not feasible. Fishman compares this to French cognac. Vineyards in Cognac are confined to a precise geographical zone and terroir. Only there can the noble grape essential for Cognac be grown. The geology, soil and techniques are unique, and the output is naturally limited. Cigars made from premium raw materials face the same constraints.

Enjoying a cigar also requires time, at least half an hour or more, as well as an appropriate environment. A cigar lounge, comfortable seating, proper ventilation and an unhurried atmosphere form part of the ritual. Cigar culture is rooted in tradition, and accessories play a crucial role in this experience. Special cutters and lighters are used to prepare cigars, often accompanied by an equally refined drink.

Manufacturers like Dupont, Cartier, Dunhill and Elie Bleu continue to be valued precisely because they produce ultra-premium accessories in limited quantities. Their craftsmanship ensures that such pieces can be used for many years. Their reputation has been earned and maintained at the highest level.

But these are luxury brands intended for premium cigars and for those who appreciate such craftsmanship. As cigars have entered the mass market, so have cheap accessories. The result is an abundance of low-quality cigars and disposable cutters.

Is There Really a Difference Between Inexpensive and Luxury Accessories?

Fishman believes the answer depends entirely on the individual. People who understand and appreciate the art of enjoyment do not make choices based solely on price. They value exclusivity, craftsmanship and longevity.

A good accessory reflects the owner's uniqueness, status and experience. Fishman cites Oscar Wilde's remark: "I have the simplest tastes. I am always satisfied with the best." He adds that he understands Wilde perfectly and wishes the same refined sensibility to his readers.

What Should a Beginner Look For When Choosing Cigar Accessories?

There is no secret formula. Fishman advises newcomers to visit a reputable cigar boutique, examine the cutters and lighters on display, hold them in their hand and select what feels right.

The only real guideline is to choose something that highlights one's individuality. And that usually means opting for brands whose reputations have been confirmed by time.