Consumers across Northern California are being urged to immediately inspect their egg cartons following a severe Salmonella outbreak that has already hospitalised 13 people. The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) has linked the infections to brown in-shell eggs produced by Vega Farms. The specific cartons in question can be identified by looking for the handler code 2136 printed on the side of the packaging.

In addition to the handler code, shoppers must check the Julian date—a three-digit number representing the day of the year the eggs were packed. The recall applies to cartons marked with a Julian date of 328 or lower.

Furthermore, any cartons bearing a 'Sell-By' date of 22 December 2025 or earlier are considered unsafe. These products were distributed widely to grocery stores, co-operatives, restaurants, and farmers markets throughout the region.

The Scale Of The Outbreak

The recall, initiated voluntarily by Vega Farms earlier this month, has escalated in urgency as the number of confirmed illnesses rises. State health officials report that 63 individuals have fallen ill with Salmonella Enteritidis infections linked to the contaminated eggs. Of those affected, 13 have required hospitalisation due to the severity of their symptoms.

While no deaths have been reported, the outbreak is significant enough to warrant a widespread alert to prevent further consumption of the remaining stock in households and commercial kitchens.

The CDPH and the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) have been conducting a rigorous investigation and collecting environmental samples from the farm's facilities.

Multiple samples have tested positive for the outbreak strain of Salmonella, confirming the link between the facility and the cluster of illnesses. The farm has since paused distribution of the affected eggs while corrective measures are implemented.

Understanding The Health Risks

Salmonella infection, or salmonellosis, poses a serious risk, particularly to vulnerable populations such as young children, the elderly, and those with compromised immune systems. Symptoms typically manifest between six hours and six days after exposure to the bacteria. Common signs include diarrhoea, fever, and stomach cramps.

While many healthy adults recover within four to seven days without medical intervention, the infection can spread from the intestines to the bloodstream, causing severe complications that require aggressive antibiotic treatment and hospitalisation.

Health experts advise anyone who has consumed the recalled eggs and is experiencing these symptoms to seek medical attention immediately. It is also crucial to note that contaminated eggs may look, smell, and taste entirely normal, making the visual check of codes and dates the only reliable method of detection.

What To Do If You Have Recalled Eggs

If you discover a carton matching the description—specifically Vega Farms brand brown eggs with handler code 2136 and a Julian date of 328 or prior—do not consume them. The advice from health officials is unequivocal: discard the eggs immediately or return them to the point of purchase for a full refund.

Hygiene is paramount when handling potentially contaminated food. After disposing of the eggs, consumers should thoroughly wash their hands with soap and water. Any surfaces, utensils, or refrigerator shelves that may have come into contact with the cartons or the eggs themselves should be sanitised to prevent cross-contamination.

Restaurants and food service operators are also under strict instruction to cease serving these eggs and to sanitise their storage and preparation areas.