Health officials in the United States have issued an urgent nationwide warning after Salmonella-contaminated eggs sickened at least 63 people, prompting fears that more families could fall ill during the busy holiday cooking season.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) confirmed the outbreak, linking the illnesses to in-shell eggs distributed by Vega Farms, Inc.

Consumers are now being told to check their fridges immediately and throw away affected eggs, regardless of sell-by dates.

Most of the reported cases have been concentrated in Northern California, where the eggs were sold through grocery stores, co-ops, farmers' markets and restaurants, but officials warn the products were distributed widely enough to pose a national risk.

The Source and Scope of the Contamination

The health agencies confirmed that the specific Salmonella strain causing the outbreak was identified through testing, allowing them to pinpoint the contamination source to a batch of eggs distributed primarily in the United States.

The contaminated product involves Vega Farms brand brown eggs with a Handler Code of 2136, Date of 328 and prior, and 'Sell-by' dates of 12-22-25 and prior. While the specific brand names covered by the recall can vary, the investigation typically focuses on the farm where the eggs were laid and processed.

Salmonella bacteria can be present on both the outside and, critically, the inside of eggs. Contamination usually occurs when hens are infected or when eggs come into contact with faeces. This internal contamination means that simply washing the eggshell will not mitigate the risk.

Understanding Symptoms and Severity

Health officials are stressing the importance of recognising the symptoms of Salmonella infection, which typically begin within six hours to six days after consuming contaminated food. The majority of people experience uncomfortable, but generally non-life-threatening, symptoms.

The common signs of infection include diarrhoea, fever, and stomach cramps. While most healthy adults recover within four to seven days without specific treatment, the infection poses a severe risk to children under the age of five, the elderly, and individuals with weakened immune systems.

In these vulnerable groups, the illness can become extremely serious if the infection spreads from the intestines to the bloodstream, potentially leading to death if not treated swiftly with antibiotics. This elevated risk is a core reason for the urgent call for consumers to check their refrigerators and take immediate preventive measures.

Essential Safety Measures for Consumers

Beyond disposal, consumers must avoid cross-contamination by thoroughly washing hands, utensils, countertops, and cutting boards with hot, soapy water after handling raw eggs.

Furthermore, the authorities reiterate the long-standing rule: eggs should always be cooked thoroughly until both the yolk and white are firm.

The FDA elevated the recall to Class I status, the most urgent category, indicating that the use of the product could cause serious, adverse health consequences or death. These measures, combined with the removal of the tainted products, are essential steps in controlling the current outbreak and protecting public health.

What to Do If You Feel Unwell

Anyone experiencing severe symptoms, dehydration, high fever or bloody diarrhoea is advised to seek medical attention immediately and inform healthcare providers about possible exposure to contaminated eggs.

Health officials emphasise that prompt disposal and hygiene are the most effective tools to prevent further spread of the outbreak.

As the CDC bluntly put it: if the eggs are in your fridge and match the recall, do not risk it. Throw them away.