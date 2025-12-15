As tensions rise between Beijing and Tokyo, Chinese tourists have shifted their winter travel plans from Japan to South Korea. Following comments by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on possible military action in the Taiwan Strait, Beijing issued a travel warning on 14 November, prompting airlines to refund Japan-bound tickets through year-end.

Hundreds of thousands of travellers were forced to change plans, triggering a sudden reshuffle across Asia's tourism map. However, South Korean citizens seem unhappy with the additional influx of Chinese tourists, citing situations like the 'Chinese tourist defecation incidents'.

Why Chinese Tourists Are Choosing South Korea

South Korea moved quickly as routes to Japan disappeared, with airlines expanding China services. Korean Air Lines increased its Incheon–Fuzhou service from three to four weekly flights last month, while Asiana Airlines revealed plans to operate 165 weekly flights to China by March, a 20 per cent capacity rise. Cruise operators also altered itineraries, extending stays in places such as Jeju Island to avoid Japanese ports.

Qunar, a Chinese travel agency, reported that for the weekend of 15 November, South Korea became the most popular overseas destination for Chinese travellers, overtaking Japan. Data from the Korea Tourism Organisation show 4.7 million Chinese visitors arrived between January and October this year, exceeding the full total for last year.

However, Chinese tourists seem to have realised that other destinations are available to them, causing South Korea to face strong competition. China-based travel agencies have noted an increase in travel towards Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Georgia, and Egypt, all notably visa-free options.

Tongcheng Travel reported hotel bookings by Chinese tourists to South Korea surged more than 240 per cent year-on-year in the last two weeks of November. Yet, Southeast Asian destinations such as Vietnam and Indonesia followed closely, seeing growth above 100 per cent. Impressively, Germany and Spain recorded increases exceeding 300 per cent. Qunar data also showed Thailand leading bookings for the 15 January–10 February 2026 winter holiday period, with Russia seeing flight bookings rise 1.5 times year-on-year after introducing 30-day visa-free entry.

Local Response To Increase In Chinese Tourism Within South Korea

While South Korea has seen an uptick in tourism from Chinese nationals, not everyone is happy about it. Many South Korean locals have expressed unhappiness and dismay, largely at what they call the 'Chinese tourist defecation incidents'.

As the name suggests, many Chinese tourists have allegedly been caught defecating or otherwise expelling waste in public places. This, aside from being a public safety and hygiene issue, has also made headlines in recent months, especially due to some of the locations 'vandalised' by alleged Chinese nationals. In November, two Chinese tourists were caught relieving themselves at the culturally important Gyeongbokgung Palace. In August, suspected Chinese nationals were caught on camera at the protected site of Jeju Island, where it appears as though a mother was directing her child to defecate in public.

🇰🇷🇨🇳 Due to the travel ban in Japan, many Chinese tourists are now going to South Korea. A lot of tourists refuse to use toilets... causing a really big problem for the local Korean population.



"I wish they wouldn't come here" explains one Korean girl. pic.twitter.com/cQQnAMS8tM — 鈴森はるか 『haruka suzumori』 🇯🇵 (@harukaawake) December 13, 2025

In August, authorities responded with an attitude of enforcement and education. Jeju Police distributed a trilingual guide published in English, Korean, and Chinese, outlining local rules to 'prevent misunderstandings due to language and cultural differences and improve foreign understanding of Korean culture and laws', said police chief Kim Su-young. An initial 8,000 copies were printed, listing minor offences subject to fines, including littering, jaywalking, public urination or defecation, and fare evasion, with repeat offenders facing penalties of up to £106 (approximately $143).