Taylor Swift's staggering wealth has long been debated, but her latest Disney+ docuseries offers a powerful answer to critics.

The End of an Era reveals the moment Eras Tour crew members learned they were receiving life-changing bonuses totalling as much as $197 million (£147 million), leaving some visibly shaken, emotional, and even light-headed.

The scenes underline why fans so fiercely defend Swift's fortune: her success, once again, was shared.

In her new Disney+ docuseries, the Opalite singer was seen preparing for 'bonus day' alongside her mother, Andrea Swift.

As part of her most gift-giving rituals, Swift personally hands out her personally decorated and bagged handwritten letters, addressed to everyone who has worked on the team, be it dancers or production folks. It's safe to say the crew almost passed out when they found out what was inside.

Swift's Staggering Bonuses to Eras Tour Crew

In a clip from Episode 2 of the docuseries, the pop star is seen handing over the envelopes to her backup dancers. While doing so, she vocally expresses her gratitude for all the good things they did to make the tour successful. She then requested one of the Eras Tour dancers, Kameron Saunders, to read the letter aloud.

seeing the eras tour crew’s reaction to taylor’s bonuses has me sobbing 😭 she’s so generous pic.twitter.com/TklBqM2qxx — 𝗥𝗢𝗕𝗜𝗡 (@fateofrobin) December 12, 2025

But like all people stunned in a good way, the dancers are in complete disbelief when they open their letters. While some immediately cheered, others silently stood still, likely absorbing the moment.

Additional footage shows a group of Swift's dancers hugging afterwards, with one pausing to take a puff from their inhaler.

But like her songs, which are perfect for every part of somebody's life, Swift did not just give bonuses to her dancers.

In a separate clip, a member of the production team can be seen woozily leaning against a table after seeing the lump sum, noting that he feels like he's going to 'pass out'.

According to EW, during the Eras Tour, which lasted almost two years and went around the world, Swift gave out bonuses estimated at over £147 million ($197 million). Besides her concert crew, those who made the logistics and production happen, including security, were given more than their salary for working for Swift.

But this amount alone doesn't include the donations she gives to each place she tours. It's also unclear whether this consists of the first £41 million ($55 million) in bonuses she gave to her crew after wrapping the first North American leg of the tour in August 2023.

Eras Tour: The Concert that Brought Swift and Economies to Billions

Swift and her band performed on the Eras Tour for a total of 149 shows from March 2023 to December 2024. A few days after the final show wrapped, Swift's production company confirmed that the tour was a record-breaking one, selling more than £1.4bn ($2bn) in tickets. This is the first-ever concert series to double the gross sales of any other live event in history.

The End of an Era gives the fans a backstage pass to the Eras Tour, with the first two episodes documenting Swift's two-night shows at London's Wembley Arena. Ed Sheeran, as a special guest, and Florence + the Machine singer Florence Welch, as the supporting act, accompany her.

The docuseries features several moments of Swift's then-boyfriend, now-fiancé, Travis Kelce, making phone calls to Swift while she is in the car before and after her London shows.

Swift's The End of an Era's first episodes are now available to stream on Disney+. The docuseries will release more episodes on her 36th birthday, on 13 December, and fans can't wait to celebrate her and the lifelong memories of the tour.