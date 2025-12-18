The Eras Tour's 'Taylor Swift Effect' has reshaped pop culture before. This time, it has rewritten the fortunes of a novel.

A brief, almost throwaway moment in Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour | The End of an Era has sent Liz Moore's book 'The God of the Woods' surging back into the spotlight, with reported sales tripling after fans identified it playing softly in Swift's headphones.

What followed was a familiar chain reaction: online sleuthing, viral recommendations, and a sudden rush to buy. Now, the book is heading for a major Netflix adaptation.

‼️| SWIFT EFFECT! Liz Moore’s “The God of The Woods” book has tripled in sales in all formats (audio, paper and digital) and is set to have a movie adaptation by @netflix, following Taylor Swift’s listen to the novel on her “The End of an Era” docuseries. pic.twitter.com/cNX1G8zyPQ — The Taylor Swift Updates (@theTSupdates) December 17, 2025

Fans were able to recognise the novel when a few lines were heard aloud, '...casting spotlights here and there across the ground. At a certain point, Tracy understood where they were going. Under normal circumstances, she would have felt afraid...'.

Swift has also spoken publicly that she's a fan of audiobooks. While on tour, she admitted it's one of her stress relievers, allowing her mind to go elsewhere.

The God of the Woods' Netflix Adaptation

It's not just Swift who got hooked on the novel; former US President Barack Obama did as well.

Now going to be adapted by Netflix, The Variety reported that it's part of Sony and Netflix's collaboration. Moore and Liz Hannahwill be the showrunners.

'We love making TV and can't wait to bring 'The God of the Woods' to life with our partners at Sony and Netflix. We hope everyone falls in love (and hate) with these characters as much as we have', the two said, sharing their excitement.

Hannah brings a lot of experience to the table, including Netflix series Mindhunter, which earned her a WGA Award nomination, and The Post, for which she won a WGA Award and was nominated for a Golden Globe.

She was also instrumental as a writer and an executive producer in the Emmy-winning limited series The Dropout, which airs on Hulu. Recently, she wrote and executive-produced the film Lee.

This will be Moore's second time seeing one of her novels adapted for the big screen. With her success not exactly credited to Swift's popularity. Earlier this year,

For Moore, this adaptation marks her second time seeing one of her novels translated to television. Earlier this year, the drama adaptation of her co-written Long Bright River, with Nikki Toscano, for Peacock, led to the Golden Globe nomination of its star, Amanda Seyfried. Sony Pictures TV and Original Film also produced that project. 'The God of the Woods'is their second collaboration with Moore.

Explaining the 'Taylor Swift Effect'

Besides 'The God of the Woods', Moore was praised in novels such as 'The Unseen World', 'Heft', and 'The Words of Every Song'. She received the Rome Prize in Literature and is the director of the MFA program in Creative Writing at Temple University.

This means Moore won't be needing a shoutout from the biggest popstar in the world. However, it helps that millions of Swift's fans will be tuning in to her Netflix adaptations, especially given their purchasing power. Hence, the 'Taylor Swift Effect' originated.

If there's anything Swifties love, it's spending their money on any Taylor Swift-related products and services. Her record-breaking albums like The Life of a Showgirl and The Tortured Poets Departmentwere prime examples. This extends to other parts of Swift's life, as her fiancé Travis Kelce's jersey sales increased after confirmation of their relationship.

Moore's new Netflix deal isn't happening solely because of Swift. But millions of her fans will be tuning in to the adaptation of the novel, which could lead to a spike in viewership.