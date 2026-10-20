The sixth-grade son of NFL Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson has allegedly suffered racial harassment, bullying and physical assaults at an elite Christian school in California, according to a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

The complaint alleges that the Black pupil, identified as DD, endured abuse throughout the 2024-2025 academic year at Oaks Christian School in Westlake Village, where annual tuition and fees approach $48,000 (£36,000).

Classmates allegedly repeatedly called the boy racial slurs, compared him to an animal and used a racist nickname to humiliate him. His family reportedly contacted school officials repeatedly, seeking protection.

'His family repeatedly told Oaks Christian what was happening and asked the school to protect him,' Robert Glassman, the family's attorney, told the California Post. 'Instead of stopping the abuse, the school allowed it to continue.'

Glassman added: 'No child should be subjected to racial harassment or physical violence at school while the adults entrusted with his safety fail to act.'

The lawsuit accuses the school of negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress and violating California's Unruh Civil Rights Act, which prohibits discrimination by business establishments.

Student Allegedly Attacked During School Activities

The complaint describes several incidents during the boy's sixth-grade year, including one on a school-sponsored zoo trip.

A fellow pupil allegedly directed racial slurs at DD and compared him to an animal. The lawsuit also claims the same student was known to carry a knife on campus, but administrators failed to discipline him over the alleged harassment or weapon.

Another incident reportedly occurred during lunch, when a female student struck DD on the head, took his food and deliberately poured out his water.

According to the complaint, the school reviewed video footage and confirmed the assault had occurred. However, administrators allegedly spoke to the girl and told her not to repeat the behaviour.

The lawsuit describes another humiliating episode during music class, when students were discussing nicknames. The main alleged aggressor reportedly suggested calling DD 'Ni–erson', a derogatory name incorporating a racial slur and the boy's surname.

'When (DD) reported the "Ni–erson" incident, his own teacher accused him of lying, in front of his peers,' the complaint states.

The allegations have not been proven in court.

Oaks Christian Disputes Allegations

Oaks Christian School is a private, non-denominational Christian college-preparatory institution that says 99% of its graduates are accepted into universities.

The school has acknowledged the lawsuit but disputed claims about its conduct.

'Oaks Christian School is committed to the dignity of every student, consistent with our Christian faith. We are aware of the lawsuit. The school disputes the allegations regarding its conduct and will respond through the legal process,' a statement from the Office of the Head of School said.

The statement continued: 'This matter involves minors, and out of respect for the privacy of all students involved, we will not comment on individual students or the specifics of the case.'

Dickerson, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1999, is regarded as one of the NFL's greatest running backs. He spent much of his professional career with the Los Angeles Rams.

The lawsuit now places the school's response to alleged racial harassment under scrutiny. Oaks Christian maintains that it disputes the accusations and intends to address them through the legal process.