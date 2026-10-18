A Stanford University alumna says a student found responsible for raping her under its Title IX process received a two-year suspension rather than expulsion. According to her account, the sanction made him eligible to return to campus and complete his degree from autumn 2026.

Writing anonymously in an account published on 15 October, the graduate described years of delays after she said she was raped in her dormitory at 19. Her criticism covered both the university's disciplinary proceedings and the handling of a separate criminal investigation.

She said the 'Cornell 7' allegations prompted her to question why Stanford and law enforcement had not faced similar scrutiny. The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office said a criminal case had been filed and was being prepared for trial. That prosecution is separate from Stanford's disciplinary proceedings, whose finding is not a criminal conviction.

'Cornell 7' Allegations Prompt Public Account

The separate Cornell case involves a former student's allegations that seven fraternity members sexually assaulted her. The Stanford alumna cited the scrutiny surrounding those allegations when explaining her decision to speak publicly.

Her account appeared in The Stanford Daily, accompanied by an editorial note saying contemporaneous emails, text messages and documents had been reviewed to corroborate previously unreported claims.

She wrote that, despite the failures she attributed to Stanford and law enforcement, 'they do not have to face the same reckoning as Cornell'.

Her comparison concerned institutional accountability rather than a claim that the two cases had reached equivalent legal outcomes.

Alumna Questions Two-Year Suspension

The alumna said Stanford's Title IX process lasted two years, with proceedings repeatedly delayed and rescheduled while she continued her studies.

She described avoiding classes shared with the student, fearing encounters on campus and missing opportunities, including the chance to study abroad. She questioned why a finding that he had raped her resulted in suspension rather than expulsion.

In a statement reported by the California Post, Stanford said independent outside arbitrators conduct Title IX hearings, impose sanctions and hear appeals, with the university bound by their decisions.

The university said its policy treats rape and domestic violence as particularly serious offences likely to warrant separation or expulsion, with arbitrators applying the policy to each case's circumstances.

Stanford introduced independent adjudicators without university affiliations in 2020 as part of changes to its Title IX procedures.

The alumna also said a senior university official told her Stanford would review sanctions imposed over the previous five years. She criticised the university for not disclosing the review's outcome.

Police Delays and Criminal Proceedings

The alumna said campus police waited four months after her initial report before contacting witnesses and conducting telephone interviews.

According to her account, the Stanford University Department of Public Safety submitted the case to the district attorney's office in late 2023. Nearly four months later, prosecutors told her they had returned it for further investigation, while campus police denied receiving it.

Following enquiries by her and victim advocates, police discovered that the original submission was incomplete and missing witness reports, she wrote. The alumna said a detective informed her in May 2024 that prosecutors had decided to file charges, a decision subsequently confirmed by email.

She described a further five-month wait before charges were entered into the system, despite repeated follow-ups.

Responding to the essay, prosecutors confirmed that a criminal case had been filed and was being prepared for trial. The office said it was 'working to ensure there is clearer and better communication with the victim'.

Campus police declined to discuss specific details, citing respect for those involved and the integrity of the legal process. The department said it takes every sexual-assault report seriously and is committed to fair, thorough, impartial and trauma-informed investigations.

Stanford Acknowledges Delays

The graduate said her pursuit of accountability continued after she left Stanford, earned undergraduate and graduate degrees, and moved to another state.

'Years of my life were wasted by preventable errors, prolonged delays and the repeated failures of the institutions responsible for handling my case,' she wrote.

Stanford and Vice Provost Patrick Dunkley declined to comment to The Stanford Daily before publication.

In a subsequent statement reported by the California Post, Stanford acknowledged that its process could take too long, despite being designed to be careful and thorough and partly governed by federal requirements. The university said it was committed to identifying improvements throughout the process, from the initial report to the hearing and outcome.