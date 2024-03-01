"Celebrity Big Brother" is set to welcome Gary Goldsmith, the younger brother of Kate Middleton's mother, Carole Middleton, in what insiders are calling as the show's "most controversial signing ever" because he has been outspoken about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The 58-year-old businessman, who made his money in recruitment, has reportedly been locked in talks to join the reality TV show and finally signed a hefty deal with ITV bosses. The Sun cited an unnamed source who said that he has been "champing at the bit to get on Celebrity Big Brother" and that he "can't wait to enter the house".

#10 Kate Middleton’s Uncle Gary Goldsmith is set to give a lot to the celebrity big brother house on Monday with ITV naming his future TV Gold #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/6HsWM1oG0H — Big brother and reality tv stan ❤️‍🔥 (@LoveRealityTV4) February 28, 2024

According to the newspaper, ITV bosses were interested to sign him up to CBB after he auditioned for "I'm A Celebrity" last year. Unfortunately, he did not make it on to the final stage over fears that he could embarrass the royals, especially Kate Middleton and Prince William.

Goldsmith is said to be "Celebrity Big Brother's most controversial signing ever". Not only because he is related to the Princess of Wales, but because he has been very vocal about his opinions on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

“I'm just very disappointed with them.” In an exclusive interview with #60Mins, Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith spoke about his niece’s in-laws, Harry and Meghan, and their decision to appear on Oprah earlier this year. Watch the full story on @9Now: https://t.co/dWQaqwqers pic.twitter.com/2aFS4v2o4W — 60 Minutes Australia (@60Mins) December 5, 2021

The source said: "The CBB team love him because of his link to Kate and the fact that he's confident and loud and won't hold back. He's made it clear he will talk about everything and anything, and he's pretty outspoken when it comes to Harry and Meghan."

Aside from sharing his thoughts on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Goldsmith can also discuss his relationship with the Prince and Princess of Wales. The insider added that he "also holds a deep affection for Kate and Wills and will be able to give a fascinating insight into what it's really like being related to the future King and Queen. He could be TV gold and ITV knows it. The deal he signed is for good money."

"Celebrity Big Brother" is returning to TV on Monday, March 4 at 9:00 p.m. The stars who will be on the show have yet to be confirmed. There have been names thrown in the air including "Dragon's Den" entrepreneur Levi Roots and former "X-Factor" judge Luis Louis Walsh. But a spokesman for the show said that "all names are purely speculation at this stage".

Goldsmith previously defended Kate Middleton from Meghan Markle's allegations that she made her cry over Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid dress. He said that his niece "doesn't have a mean bone in her body" and that she is "even lovelier on the inside than on the outside". Meanwhile, he called the Duchess of Sussex "manipulative" and a liar and branded the Sussexes' Netflix show "Harry & Meghan" as scripted and inauthentic.