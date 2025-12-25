It is often said that those who grieve process loss in their own time, yet the holiday season has brought a wave of scrutiny rather than sympathy for one high-profile widow. Erika Kirk, who has thrust herself into the political spotlight following the shocking assassination of her husband, is facing a fresh barrage of criticism after issuing a festive plea for others to 'rest'. While the sentiment of slowing down is standard fare for Christmas, observers claim the messenger is failing to heed her own words.

In a video shared by Fox News on X on Tuesday, 23 December, the 37-year-old addressed supporters while standing before a Christmas tree. While the setting was domestic, the intent appeared dual-purpose, as she held a copy of her late husband's posthumous release, Stop, in the Name of God: Why Honoring the Sabbath Will Transform Your Life.

'This holiday season, my prayer for you is to honestly just rest. That would be my husband's message as well,' she told the camera, referencing the Turning Point USA founder who was brutally assassinated on 10 September. She continued by urging viewers to block out the 'noise' of the chaotic season, adding: 'I just pray that you find some alone time with the Lord and your family.'

Critics Urge Erika Kirk To Follow Her Own Advice

However, the transition from spiritual advice to a sales pitch—the clip ended with a link to order the book—did not sit well with portions of the online community. Many pointed out the stark contrast between her call for relaxation and her own relentless schedule since assuming the role of TPUSA CEO in September.

One user scoffed at the juxtaposition, writing: 'Yeah, people should stop going on tours and spend time with their family. People who lost loved ones should take time to grieve and not be out engaging in media campaigns.' Another chimed in with a direct rebuttal, suggesting she 'follow your own advice' and go home to be with her children, a three-year-old daughter and a 19-month-old son.

The optics of the pre-taped segment struck a nerve with observers who felt the holidays were being leveraged for commerce rather than reflection. 'It's Christmas week, and she's shilling books instead of spending time with her kids,' one critic huffed, while another dismissed the sentiment entirely by noting: 'That's not a holiday message. That's a commercial.'

Erika Kirk Continues Working Nonstop Amid Grief

The scrutiny stems largely from the frenetic pace the former Miss Arizona USA has maintained since the tragedy at Utah State University, where Charlie Kirk was shot dead by left-wing ideologue Tyler Robinson. Far from retreating into privacy, she vowed just two days later that 'the cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry'.

True to her word, she was named CEO of the conservative organisation on 18 September and has seemingly not paused for breath since. From helping to organise a sold-out memorial at State Farm Stadium in Glendale to hitting the road for the 'This Is the Turning Point' campus tour, she has aggressively picked up her husband's mantle to discuss conservative topics with students.

Her media blitz included appearing as a special guest on Megyn Kelly's tour in November and participating in a CBS town hall on 13 December. During the latter appearance, she defended her new high-powered role, stating: 'I didn't ask for this. It's, obviously, a blessing.' She further explained that while she was previously happy as a stay-at-home mother, she views her current path as 'a duty to my husband'.

Most recently, she presided over the 2025 AmericaFest conference, kicking off the four-day event in a gold sequined suit that drew its own share of divided opinions regarding the glamour of the occasion. It was there that she made headlines for issuing one of the political cycle's first major endorsements for the 2028 election.

Firmly aligning the organisation's future with the current Vice President, she told the crowd: 'We are going to get my husband's friend J.D. Vance elected for 48 in the most resounding way possible.' Despite Vance, 41, not yet formally throwing his hat into the ring, the widow's message was clear: there will be no rest for the political machine she now controls.