An X account has exposed what Erika Kirk's image was before she claimed to be a 'devout catholic widow', following Charlie Kirk's death and her conservative relations. The account @ProjectConstitu revealed a side of Erika that sharply contrasted with what she's been preaching now to young Catholic women. As it turns out, the faith-driven widow has a life that no other conservative right-winger would tolerate and might even prove Candace Owens' point that 'Israel' had something to do with Charlie's death.

X Account Exposes Erika Kirk's Lifestyle

While Erika has condemned the lifestyle she claims to have avoided, like not dating to marry, drinking and partying, she herself went through it. According to the X thread, Erika's cousin, Nicole Rothstein, previously shared photos with the widow and showed her going to Madonna concerts, late-night parties, and events with friends. The images depict drinking, dancing and a social life that contrasts with the lifestyle Kirk has criticized as a Turning Point USA executive. However, the account says its claims extend beyond questions about her religious devotion.

🚨SHOCKING: Erika Kirk’s “Devout Catholic Widow” Act COLLAPSES—Half Her Family Is Jewish & Her Cousin Just Exposed the Wild Party Girl Lies!😱



Erika Kirk's "pure conservative Catholic widow" persona is FALLING APART—and the family secrets are insane.

She claims no real… pic.twitter.com/W1PPA64pm2 — Project Constitution (@ProjectConstitu) December 19, 2025

Erika Kirk's Ties to Israel?

After Charlie's death, his friend and conservative mouthpiece, Candace Owens, revealed that he rejected a deal from Israel. This led her to believe that Charlie's death was orchestrated by Netanyahu. While the Israeli Prime Minister denied the allegations, the timeline leading up to Charlie's death was almost aligned.

The deal allegedly involved money, which Kirk turned down. However, within days of his decline, private jets flew back and forth. Owens called the pattern 'military-style', with donor calls going to TPUSA not in a normal way. A few days later, Kirk was assasinated.

The X account ties Owens' speculations to Erika's family network. The thread explained that her aunt, Karla Frantzve, through her dad, married casino tycoon Jack D. Solomon in Vegas. A 2002 marriage certificate showed a 30+ year age gap. Solomon allegedly met Frantzve in Salt Lake City, Utah, where she studied at the University of Arizona.

Solomon 'built the famous Colorado Belle casino in Laughlin, restored Jerusalem's Zion Gate, co-founded Israel's armored corps museum at Latrun, trustee for Hebrew University, major donor to Jerusalem Foundation'. The post said Erika's aunt's husband is a 'deep pro-Israel power player with Utah roots'.

Through her marriage, the account claims, Kirk became connected to a prominent Jewish family network, citing frequent appearances of the Rothstein and Solomon names in public records. The account alleges she took steps to remove posts that conflicted with her current messaging and sought to downplay ties to Israel. It also suggests those connections extend into her role at Turning Point USA, noting that a known TPUSA insider previously engaged with posts shared by her cousin, Nicole Rothstein.

Erika's Life Before Charlie Kirk

Supporters of the widow, however, replied to the X post, saying her public life hadn't been scrubbed off the internet. It was well known that Erika joined beauty pageants, where she won Miss Arizona USA in 2011. As a beauty queen, they defended that she's not prohibited to attending parties and socialising.

Less widely known, a Google search reveals that Kirk previously appeared on a Bravo reality series and worked as a New York real estate agent. Over time, she shifted toward faith-based initiatives, including launching the faith-based clothing line PROCLAIM Streetwear in 2018.

She has also promoted Biblical leadership and empowerment. Following the death of her husband, Kirk assumed the role of CEO at Turning Point USA. Supporters of the organization say her credentials — including a juris master's in legal studies and a doctorate in Christian leadership — give her authority to critique non-conservative ideas, despite her earlier social lifestyle.