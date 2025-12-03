Controversial commentator Candace Owens has issued a bold claim linking the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk to a supposed financial offer from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Owens argued on her show that Kirk was offered a lucrative deal in exchange for support — a proposal he allegedly rejected. She presented a timeline of suspicious events, donor-related anomalies, and even military movements.

The suggestion: Kirk's death may not have been random. The revelations have sparked alarm, intrigue, and growing concern among supporters of Turning Point USA and beyond.

Charlie Kirk Allegedly Said No to Netanyahu Deal

According to Owens, Netanyahu personally reached out to Kirk. She recounted that she heard, 'BBNet and Netanyahu calling Kirk and offering to take Turning Point to the next level'.

🚨Candace Owens Just Dropped The Most EXPLOSIVE New Timeline Yet On The Charlie Kirk ASSASSINATION — and it’s DARK.



On July 11, Tucker Carlson went completely off-script at TPUSA, torching Epstein, foreign armies, and Bill Ackman’s mysterious billions. Tucker later told Candace… https://t.co/9PDVHhifH0 pic.twitter.com/tGFoF5J8yS — Project Constitution (@ProjectConstitu) December 2, 2025

The implication, Owens said, was a major financial investment — possibly 'a lot of money'. She claims Kirk turned the deal down.

'Charlie declined that offer', she declared.

What Is This Deal About?

Owens did not supply concrete paperwork. Instead, she painted a picture of a deal far beyond a surface-level donation.

She raised pointed questions such as why would Israel or its backers seek to pour large sums into Turning Point USA unless they expected influence or returns?

'Do you want to come to Israel? We can take Turning Point to the next level — in exchange for what and through who?' she asked.

She also raised the possibility of foreign money flows that might avoid regulatory oversight. Despite the gravity, Owens maintained that nobody denied the approach — only Kirk refused it.

Kirk Dies Days After Rejecting Netanyahu

Owens then laid out a detailed, chilling timeline. According to her account, within ten days of Kirk declining the deal, unusual travel and organisational behaviour began.

Private jets reportedly flew across multiple locations. She linked the pattern to secretive events — including alleged military-style operations, shifts in TPUSA's leadership and financial oversight, and unorthodox donor calls.

She said Kirk had initiated a 'Doge audit' of TPUSA finances and replaced key officials. Then, on 10 September 2025 — just as an international military operation concluded — Kirk returned from abroad and was assassinated.

Owens paused as she said that sequence 'made me uncomfortable'. She added that 'Charlie died with his soul intact. He said no to a lot of money'.

Netanyahu Denies Involvement in Charlie Kirk's Death

In response to mounting speculation, Netanyahu released a public denial on 18 September 2025. He condemned the rumours as a 'monstrous big lie' that Israel had any role in Kirk's murder.

In the address, he quoted a letter from Kirk, describing his support for Israel as one of his 'greatest joys as a Christian', calling the rumours 'disgusting' and suggesting they could even be tied to 'Qatari funding'.

Owens, however, dismissed the denial as insufficient. She remarked that being asked whether Israel was involved in the killing was 'not a good sign'.

Candace's Fans Worried About Her

The fallout from Owens' claims has stirred growing concern. Some supporters worry about her safety now that she is naming names and implying powerful international involvement.

One follower wondered aloud why a man was videotaping Kirk's final moments. Another described Owens and her allies as 'willing to say the quiet parts out loud'.

Others expressed fear that Owens had exposed secrets too dangerous to reveal. Meanwhile, some critics cautioned that the claims, though dramatic, were based on rumours and innuendo. Still, many admirers urged restraint — and demanded evidence.

As the story develops, questions loom large. Was Kirk's death simply a tragic act of violence, or was it tied to bigger forces — money, power, and influence? Only time and investigation will tell.