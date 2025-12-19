The political trajectory of Erika Kirk has shifted from strategic silence to a full-throated endorsement of Vice President JD Vance. As the widow of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk and the organisation's current CEO, she wields substantial influence over the conservative youth vote.

Erika's recent public appearance has balanced serious political commitments with a lighthearted dismissal of a viral internet meme involving her and Vance.

'We Are Going to Get JD Vance Elected'

During the opening remarks of the AmericaFest conference in Phoenix, Arizona, Erika Kirk definitively threw her weight behind JD Vance for the 2028 presidential election. Addressing a crowd of thousands, the TPUSA CEO framed the Vice President not just as a political ally, but as a close personal friend of her late husband.

'We are going to get my husband's friend JD Vance elected for 48 in the most resounding way possible,' she told the audience. The endorsement is viewed as a vital signal to the MAGA grassroots that Turning Point is fully aligned with Vance's future ambitions.

Erika's support follows months of JD Vance acting as a steady presence for the family after Charlie Kirk was fatally shot in September. She has frequently praised both the Vice President and his wife, Usha, for their emotional support during her mourning.

ERIKA KIRK ENDORSES VP VANCE FOR 2028



“We are going to get my husband's friend JD Vance elected for 48 in the most resounding way possible.” pic.twitter.com/wxwqSXvUBW — The Will Cain Show (@WillCainShow) December 19, 2025

From Initial Hesitation to Decisive Action

Erika Kirk's endorsement of JD Vance was a stark contrast to her reaction when asked about it during her appearance at The New York Times DealBook Summit earlier this month.

Host Andrew Ross Sorkin asked Erika, 'Is JD Vance the person you plan to ultimately support for 2028?' Instead of offering a direct answer, the widow said they 'adore JD' before pivoting to a tribute to her late husband.

Her response confused many, with some interpreting it as a non-endorsement, mainly because the interview happened on the heels of Vance gaining renewed scrutiny over the compromised Signal group chat. It turned out that the VP made fun of their leaked conversation about national security and the Yemen attack and even returned to the group chat, writing, 'This chat's kind of dead. Anything going on?'

Some analysts took Erika's response as a potential setback for Vance, since she stopped short of making a political commitment during the high-profile summit. However, the period of hesitation has now ended after Erika has officially endorsed Vance.

SORKIN: “Is JD Vance the person you plan to ultimately support for 2028?”



KIRK: “We adore JD and my husband was very vocal about endorsing him but … I would ask that we enjoy the fact that my husband worked so hard for this past election.” pic.twitter.com/9Vi27Flu7g — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) December 4, 2025

Erika Jokes About the Intimate Viral Embrace with Vance

Beyond the formal politics, Erika addressed a viral video of her and Vance sharing what many felt was a 'steamy' hug. Back in October, they embraced onstage, but many thought it was too intimate for a widow and a married man, especially given the way Erika touched Vance's head.

Erika brought up the issue and joked about it as she spoke about ex-MSNBC host Joy Reid, with whom her late husband used to clash. Erika cheerfully joked that Reid 'probably needs a really, really good hug.'

'And honestly, I'm here for it if she needs it. I've got a good hug for you... I'll even touch the back of your head,' Erika continued while smiling as the crowd erupted.

🚨BREAKING: A clip is going viral of Erika Kirk joking about the rumors of an affair with JD Vance.



Kirk starts by saying Joy Reid needs a hug: “I've got a good hug for you. I will even touch the back of your head.”



Anyone else find this shit weird?



pic.twitter.com/d7JDsIMRZL — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) December 19, 2025

Kirk had previously addressed the backlash surrounding the viral hug during a conversation with Megyn Kelly, where she mocked the public's obsession with the clip. She noted that she was emotional after a tribute video for her late husband and that Vance was simply offering comfort.

'I probably would've gotten less hate if I grabbed his a**,' she joked, dismissing the idea that the embrace was anything other than platonic. She further explained that her 'love language is touch' and that she often hugs friends with the same level of intensity.