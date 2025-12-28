Erika Kirk, Christian conservative CEO of Turning Point USA (TPUSA) and widow of Charlie Kirk, had been urging women to 'prioritise marriage' and have children. But women commentators on X have called the advice 'comical', given Erika's visible 'tramp stamp'.

The term 'tramp stamp' is a derogatory label for a tattoo above the buttocks, historically used to shame women as 'promiscuous' in the early 2000s. In a newly resurfaced music video, Erika was seen wearing a white veil and shorts that revealed parts of the tattoo.

The Kirk widow is showing off her tramp stamp in a music video before meeting Charlie pic.twitter.com/9M274Y2vsN — Mykhaïlo Golub (@golub) December 26, 2025

Commenters say there's nothing wrong with having the said tattoo, since a 'tramp stamp' is now being reclaimed as women's empowerment. However, others have criticised conservatives like Erika for the perceived hypocrisy of shaming women for their personal choices.

Erika Kirk's 'Tramp Stamp' and Marriage Lectures

Two weeks ago, in an interview with CBS, Kirk addressed questions about her life as a now-single mother of two young children under three while serving as CEO and chairwoman of Turning Point USA.

One of Erika Kirk's core messages has been that women should prioritize marriage and having children—over pursuing career growth. Yet, she is now doing both: raising two young children, while serving...

Kirk explained how she balances motherhood with her leadership role. She described being a stay-at-home mother as 'a beautiful and powerful job title' and emphasised that her current work at Turning Point is deeply personal, not just a career. She explained that her professional responsibilities are aligned with her husband Charlie's mission, making her role 'an extension of shared purpose' rather than a typical nine-to-five job.

Kirk also addressed questions from young women about marrying and starting a family while pursuing careers. She advised preparation and faith, noting that women should remain active in church and community, ensuring they are ready for long-term commitment.

'You can always have your career... being able to have a family truly is a limited window', she said, noting that career ambitions can follow child-rearing years.

She recounted her own experience living in New York, avoiding casual dating culture, and trusting that meeting her husband would happen in the right circumstances. She described her meeting with Charlie as divinely guided, likening it to a job interview orchestrated by God, and stressed that women should be intentional and prayerful when seeking partners.

Social Media Reacts to Erika's 'Hypocrisy'

With the music video resurfacing, critics, mostly women, questioned Erika's credibility, with comments like, 'Erika Kirk and her tramp stamp trying to tell me how to live my life is comical as fuck'.

Some users dismissed her professional accomplishments, referring to her past reality show appearances and widowhood, saying things like, 'Failed reality star wannabe is now a successful widow' and 'I'm still shocked she was on the reality show Summer House! She has been chasing fame for a while'. Others made crude remarks about the tattoo itself, including, 'SHE HAS A FUCKIN TRAMP STAMP LMAO'.

Supporters, meanwhile, pushed back against what they viewed as unfair commentary. Comments clarified that the tattoo might have been temporary and used for a music video. 'You do know that's a fake tattoo they drew on for the music video right?' and 'It is a video. How do you even know that the tattoo is real, you dolt?'

In the middle of the heated debate between supporters of Erika and critics, others also expressed discomfort in trying to bring down Erika by sticking to misogynistic takes. 'Love the misogyny? Tramp stamp. Makes my stomach churn when women degrade other women'. Others attacked critics personally, saying, 'You are why women hate other women'.