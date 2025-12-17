After a more than four-hour meeting with Erika Kirk and other Turning Point USA staffers, conservative commentator Candace Owens has refused to accept that the individual charged with Charlie Kirk's death acted alone.

Owens has suggested that she suspects the involvement of outside actors, such as Israel, in the incident.

Erika Kirk Responds to Owens' Theories

Owens has repeatedly discussed her belief that other actors may have been involved in Charlie Kirk's death. In response, his widowed wife, Erika, has sought to refute these speculations, emphasising that the investigation is now in the hands of law enforcement.

Despite this, Owens has maintained her position, suggesting that Kirk was 'betrayed' by those closest to him and hinting at a possible cover-up involving local and federal authorities. She has even insinuated potential involvement by countries such as France, Israel, and Egypt.

Owens' Theories on Charlie's Death Gains Support

Owens' ideas have caused a schism in the conservative groups. On the positive side, some like Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly and comedian Dave Smith, have up to some extent, supported her. However, Tim Pool and Ben Shapiro have termed her actions as 'evil'. Nick Fuentes even accused her of being a narcissist who is harming America.

According to CNN, one of the main conspiracy theories of Owens is that the Egyptians had been following Erika with their airplanes for years, which Erika denied on CBS by citing the specific dates and proving she was somewhere else. 'If you want to check out my flight log, you are more than welcome. It is very boring. You say that I was here on this date. Actually, I have a photo on my phone to prove that I was at the hospital because I was having contractions'.

On the other hand, Owens has continued to insist that the mockery of the Egyptian plane theory in public is the reason that they are telling the truth. 'I understand why these aircraft have brought such fear, and that is because there is nothing but overwhelming proof that these aircraft are continuously coming and going from Israel', Owens insisted.

The 22-year-old shooter, Tyler Robinson, has been indicted for the aggravated murder of Kirk. Police inform that the bullet cases of the shooting bears certain words which are internet and video game memes. One of the things written on the bullet cases is 'Hey fascist! Catch!' Meanwhile, text messages between Robinson and his roommate allegedly reveal the shooter to be saying that he 'had enough of his hatred' hence the reason why he shot Kirk. Up to now, Robinson hasn't entered a plea.

Erika Kirk and Candace Owens Meet-Up

Owens' theories have attracted significant online attention. Just hours before her podcast aired, Megyn Kelly revealed that she had facilitated the meeting between Owens and Erika Kirk. While expressing support for Owens, Kelly also stated that she is 'a fan of Turning Point' and does not believe that 'any of them were involved in Charlie's murder'.

Owens discussed her 4.5-hour meeting with Erika Kirk during her podcast, noting that Erika came prepared with phone records and brought a lawyer to explain the ongoing investigation.

According to Owens, the meeting did little to change her perspective, while Erika described it as 'productive' on X. Going forward, the widower has vowed to focus on other important projects she now has on her plate.

Had a very productive conversation with @RealCandaceO. More to come from both of us. Looking forward to AmFest this week. Time to get back to work. — Erika Kirk (@MrsErikaKirk) December 16, 2025

Owens has assured her listeners that she will not change her views. However, many viewers expressed frustration in the YouTube comment section, claiming the episode offered little new information. Some even suggested that she seemed like a different person — less intense than before her meeting with Erika.