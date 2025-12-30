During her husband's funeral on 21 September 2025, Erika Kirk made a decision that immediately reverberated far beyond the stadium walls. Standing before thousands in mourning, she publicly forgave Tyler Robinson, 22, the man charged with aggravated murder for fatally shooting Charlie Kirk, 31, in the neck while he was speaking about gun violence at an outdoor American Comeback Tour event at Utah Valley University on 10 September 2025.

The moment was deeply emotional, unmistakably political and intensely personal. Since then, the conservative activist's widow has faced a wave of praise, scepticism and backlash online. Here's how the internet has reacted.

Erika Kirk Says She Forgives Her Husband's Killer

Erika Kirk, now CEO and chairwoman of Turning Point USA following her husband's death, publicly forgave Robinson during a memorial service held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The statement was made during a public memorial service for her late husband, Charlie Kirk, which was held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. During her tearful tribute, she cited the example of Jesus and stated:

'Our Savior said, "Father, forgive them, for they not know what they do." That young man ... I forgive him, I forgive him because it was what Christ did, and it's what Charlie would do,' Erika said.

In front of millions of people, Erika Kirk forgave her husbands murderer



That is the power of Christ…



Drop a 🙏 If Christ is KINGhttps://t.co/8KobAcUFUo pic.twitter.com/d0UPpavLWO — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) September 21, 2025

Erika said that Robinson was much like the young men her husband sought to save, noting that Charlie 'wanted to save young men, just like the one who took his life.'

In her recent interview with Fox News Sunday on 28 December 2025, she revealed how her faith led to forgiving Robinson.

She shared that she's always asked how she was able to forgive her husband's shooter. Erika said, 'To me it's just so simple, you trust in the Lord, and when you trust in the Lord, you do it, and faith is so powerful, there's no doubt about it.'

'I don't have this massive in-depth answer, and God is Good,' she added.

During the public memorial, Erika also shared the moment that she arrived at the hospital and witnessed her husband's remains.

'I look(ed) directly at my husband's murdered body,' she said. 'I saw the wound that ended his life. I felt everything you would expect to feel. I felt shock. I felt horror and a level of heartache that I didn't even know existed.'

She also said that she sensed 'great mercy from God' in her husband's death when she viewed his body and saw a faint smile.

'I also saw on his lips the faintest smile ... it told me Charlie didn't suffer. Even the doctor told me it was something so instant that even if Charlie had been shot in the operating room ...nothing could have been done. There was no pain,' Erika said.

What the Internet Thinks About That Move

The internet had a mixed opinion about Erika's decision to publicly forgive Robinson for killing her husband.

Most commended her for doing it. On Reddit, user Mobile_Evidence_9498 said that Erika and Charlie represent Christian values.

They added, 'If you look at the fruits of Erika and Charlie, it is clear that they are good Christians and they are an example of what we should be like. Forgive those who persecute you and love your enemies, that's what Jesus wants.'

Response on the post are flooded with the same sentiment, one said, 'Very hard thing to do. As Christians, we are to show love and forgiveness.'

Another one commended Erika, 'You did yourself the ultimate favor for forgiving.. now it's time to heal and be a survivor of evil. Stay strong! And, I'm proud of you my sister in Christ..'

Forgiveness releases you. Resentment consumes you. She made the right choice to forgive her husband’s murderer. — Sasha Hodder (@sashahodler) September 21, 2025

On X, one said, 'Forgiveness releases you. Resentment consumes you. She made the right choice to forgive her husband's murderer.'

However, there are still some who were not sold on this act.

This is sooooo Christian Reichish. Politicizing Christianity to assuage the nation into sending their sons and daughters into the next Crusader conflict to rescue Jerusalem. Next they'll invent a new Prester John psyop. — Archaix (@archaix138) September 22, 2025

An X user said, 'This is sooooo Christian Reichish. Politicizing Christianity to assuage the nation into sending their sons and daughters into the next Crusader conflict to rescue Jerusalem. Next, they'll invent a new Prester John psyop.'

Forgiveness is for you. It does not free the guilty of responsibility or the consequences of their actions. — DogFacePonia (@DogFacePonia) September 21, 2025

Another one pointed out the purpose of forgiveness, 'Forgiveness is for you. It does not free the guilty of responsibility or the consequences of their actions.'

Another X post questioned her quick forgiveness, 'I'll never trust Erika Kirk because she forgave her husband's killer easily. If it was any normal person men included, I believe it'd have taken them a lot longer to forgive. The only way I could see her wanting to forgive so quickly is if she wanted him dead, I'm not claiming she did.'

I'll never trust Erika Kirk because forgave her husband's killer eaily. If it was any normal person men included, I believe it'd have taken them a lot longer to forgive. The only way I could see her wanting to forgive so quickly is if she wanted him dead, I'm not claiming she did — SolutionsOffered2U (@SolutionOffered) December 13, 2025

Ultimately, Erika Kirk's decision to forgive has become as public as her grief. While many view her words as a powerful expression of Christian faith and compassion, others remain sceptical of the timing and intent behind such a gesture.

At the same time, her highly visible public role—giving multiple interviews, assuming leadership of Turning Point USA, leading AmericaFest 2025 with a pyrotechnic entrance, and promoting Charlie Kirk's final book—has intensified online scrutiny.

Much of the attention has focused not only on her politics but on how she appears to be grieving, with her public mourning becoming the subject of viral memes.