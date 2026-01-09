UK rapper EsDeeKid has publicly accused The Chainsmokers of crossing a line after the EDM duo released an unauthorised remix of his track 4 Raws, triggering a rare public dispute and renewed scrutiny of artist consent in the streaming era.

The fallout erupted after EsDeeKid took to X on 2 January to condemn the remix, which briefly appeared across digital platforms before being removed. His reaction was blunt and immediate, signalling that the issue was not a misunderstanding but a boundary breach.

EsDeeKid Calls Out 'Unauthorised' Release

EsDeeKid wrote that the remix was 'getting NUKED', adding a direct warning to the duo not to remix his work without approval. The post gained traction quickly, with fans backing the rapper's stance and questioning how the track reached major platforms without clearance.

According to Billboard, the remix was uploaded to streaming services and promoted through The Chainsmokers' official channels before being taken down. At the time of removal, no public explanation had been issued by the duo.

The speed of the takedown suggested that EsDeeKid's objections were taken seriously, although the lack of a formal response has only fuelled speculation around how the remix progressed internally.

Why '4 Raws' Carries Extra Weight

The dispute cuts deeper because 4 Raws holds unusual cultural relevance. The track originally appeared on EsDeeKid's 2025 album Rebel and later became central to viral rumours claiming the masked rapper was secretly Timothée Chalamet.

that chainsmokers remix is getting NUKED

mate wow 💀💀



please don't remix my shit and think it's cool to post to all DSPs🕊️ — EsDeeKid (@esdeekidd) January 2, 2026



Those rumours peaked after Chalamet featured on an official remix, a move that playfully leaned into the speculation while boosting attention around EsDeeKid's work. The collaboration was deliberately authorised and controlled, making the unauthorised Chainsmokers remix stand out sharply by contrast.

EsDeeKid's anonymity and refusal to do interviews have always placed control at the centre of his artistic identity. That context helps explain why the remix provoked such a strong response.

The Remix Is Pulled as Silence Continues

The remix has since disappeared from YouTube, SoundCloud and The Chainsmokers' streaming profiles. DJ industry outlet DJ Mag confirmed that the track was removed shortly after EsDeeKid's post gained attention.

Despite the removal, The Chainsmokers have yet to publicly address the situation. Their silence has become part of the story, with observers noting how unusual it is for a high-profile act to stay quiet during a copyright-related dispute.

The absence of a response has left fans debating whether the remix was an internal error, a miscommunication, or a calculated risk that backfired.

A Wider Debate on Consent and Power

The clash has reopened long-running conversations about power dynamics between global EDM acts and emerging UK artists. While remixes often function as mutual promotion tools, this incident highlights how blurred lines around permission can quickly escalate into public conflict.

EsDeeKid's swift reaction also reflects a broader shift in how artists protect ownership in the streaming age. Public call-outs are increasingly used as a tool to force accountability when traditional industry processes fall short.

His stance has been widely praised by fans who see it as a refusal to let bigger names override creative control.

What This Fallout Means Going Forward

While the immediate issue appears resolved through removal, the reputational impact lingers. For EsDeeKid, the moment reinforces his image as an artist who guards his work closely and refuses to compromise autonomy.

For The Chainsmokers, the incident raises uncomfortable questions about oversight and consent, especially at a time when transparency is under growing scrutiny across the music industry.

The 4 Raws remix saga may fade quickly from charts, yet it leaves behind a clear message. In today's music landscape, access does not replace approval, and silence can be as loud as a response.