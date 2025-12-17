Speculation around the identity of masked rapper EsDeeKid has taken a sharp turn after a TikTok video appeared to show him revealing his face during a live show in Brooklyn. The moment has quickly undercut long-running online theories linking the British artist to Hollywood actor Timothee Chalamet.

The clip, shared by TikTok user Scrim Horan under the handle @theroad_toad, captures EsDeeKid on stage as his face becomes visible to the crowd. The caption reads 'Disappointed it's not Timothee Chalamet,' a nod to the viral theory that had gained traction across social media. The video has since fuelled fresh discussion, with many fans now accepting that the rumours have been overstated.

TikTok Video Shows Face Reveal at Brooklyn Show

The TikTok video shows EsDeeKid performing at a Brooklyn venue, where he appears without the ski mask that has become part of his public image. According to the post, the reveal took place during the live set, with audience members reacting in real time.

Comments under the video reflect a mix of humour and surprise. Some users joked about how easily fans had bought into the Chalamet theory, while others focused on the rapper's appearance. One commenter wrote that people 'play into things so easy,' while another described the rapper as 'hot,' drawing attention to his facial features.

The clip, which can be viewed via the TikTok video showing EsDeeKid revealing his face at a Brooklyn show, has circulated widely, marking the first clear instance of the artist being seen unmasked in public.

How the Timothee Chalamet Theory Took Off

Rumours connecting EsDeeKid to Timothee Chalamet have circulated for months, driven largely by visual comparisons and internet sleuthing. The rapper, who hails from Liverpool, has charted with tracks such as 'Phantom' and 'LV Sandals' while keeping his face hidden behind a ski mask.

As detailed by Capital XTRA's breakdown of the Timothee Chalamet and EsDeeKid rumours, fans pointed to similarities in eye shape and eyebrows, along with both figures being photographed wearing a skull scarf. Others leaned into Chalamet's past interest in British accents and his history of rapping under the name Timmy T during his college years.

The theory gathered further momentum after Chalamet gave a playful response when asked directly about the rumours during a radio interview, saying he had 'no comment' and that 'all will be revealed in due time.' That remark was widely shared and interpreted as encouragement by fans already invested in the idea.

Face Reveal Changes the Conversation

The Brooklyn footage has shifted the tone of the discussion. While some fans continue to enjoy the theory as a running joke, the visual evidence has made it harder to sustain claims that the rapper and the actor are the same person.

Several viewers noted clear differences between EsDeeKid's appearance and Chalamet's, echoing earlier sceptical comments that the similarities had been exaggerated. The reveal has also reframed the narrative around EsDeeKid himself, bringing renewed attention to his music rather than his anonymity.

Focus Returns to the Music

With the face reveal now circulating, attention is moving back toward EsDeeKid's growing profile within UK rap. His masked persona helped create intrigue early in his rise, but the Brooklyn moment suggests a shift toward a more open public presence.

For many fans, the appeal now lies less in guessing games and more in what comes next for the artist. The viral moment has expanded his reach beyond music circles, introducing him to a wider audience that first encountered his name through speculation.

Rumours Lose Steam After Live Moment

The idea of Timothee Chalamet secretly leading a double life as a British rapper captured the internet's imagination. However, the Brooklyn show appears to have brought that chapter to a close.

As EsDeeKid continues to perform and release new material, the focus is settling on his work rather than his mask. The face reveal has not only debunked a popular theory but also marked a turning point in how the rapper is seen, both on stage and online.