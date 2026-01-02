Lancey Foux has reignited online debate after appearing to take aim at EsDeeKid in a new song, as rumours of a £24m record deal collide with fresh attention sparked by a Timothée Chalamet remix.

The moment arrived this week when Foux released his latest track, a song that many listeners believe contains pointed references to EsDeeKid's sudden rise and reported label negotiations. The lyrics quickly gained traction online, especially as they landed amid widespread claims that the masked Liverpool rapper has secured a major deal with Capitol Records.

According to reporting on Lancey Foux's apparent diss and the £24m deal rumours, Foux references eye catching figures and themes that fans have linked directly to EsDeeKid's recent success. While he does not name anyone explicitly, the timing and content were enough to spark speculation across Reddit and other platforms.

Lyrics Spark Speculation Across UK Rap Circles

Listeners quickly highlighted lines that mention massive signing figures and frustrations with the music industry. The track also reflects Foux's long running grievances with labels and contracts, adding weight to the idea that the song serves as both a personal statement and a broader critique of mainstream music deals.

Foux has often positioned himself as wary of industry structures, and the new release continues that narrative. By referencing a £24m figure, he appears to contrast his own path with the rapid ascent of newer artists. For fans, the implication was difficult to miss, especially as EsDeeKid's name was already trending.

EsDeeKid's Momentum Adds Context

The speculation arrives at a moment when EsDeeKid's profile is higher than ever. His debut album Rebel has performed strongly, and recent streaming milestones have pushed him into global charts. That momentum has fuelled talk of a blockbuster deal, with the £24m sum repeated widely, though not officially confirmed by the artist or his representatives.

Adding to the intrigue, EsDeeKid recently made headlines for surpassing Michael Jackson on a ranking of Spotify's highest daily streams. The achievement has reinforced his rapid rise and added further context to the reaction surrounding Foux's lyrics.

Timothée Chalamet Remix Changes the Conversation

The situation escalated further when Timothée Chalamet appeared on a remix of EsDeeKid's track '4 Raws,' putting an end to long running jokes that the rapper and the Hollywood actor were the same person. The remix leaned into the speculation while also promoting Chalamet's upcoming film.

As detailed in The Guardian's coverage of Timothée Chalamet joining EsDeeKid on a remix, the collaboration spread rapidly online, with clips shared tens of thousands of times within hours. The appearance confirmed Chalamet's interest in UK rap and pushed EsDeeKid further into the mainstream spotlight.

The remix also reframed the wider narrative. What began as underground speculation quickly turned into broader entertainment news, amplifying every surrounding rumour about contracts and industry backing.

Why the Clash Resonates Now

The overlap of these moments explains why Foux's track has drawn such attention. On one side sits an artist voicing frustration with industry structures. On the other sits a breakout star attracting global attention, celebrity collaborations, and talk of a £24m contract.

Rather than a straightforward diss, the song reflects a familiar tension within rap culture, particularly when underground credibility collides with sudden commercial success. Fans continue to dissect the lyrics not only for personal shots, but also for commentary on how quickly the industry rewards momentum.

Silence Keeps the Story Alive

Neither Foux nor EsDeeKid has directly addressed the speculation. That silence has allowed theories to circulate, with listeners filling gaps through lyric breakdowns and online discussion.

For now, the story sits at the intersection of music, celebrity, and money. Lancey Foux's release has kept the debate alive, while EsDeeKid's remix with Chalamet continues to expand his reach. Together, those developments explain why rumours of a £24m deal remain central to one of the most talked about moments in UK rap this week.