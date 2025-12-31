The convictions of Jodi Hildebrandt and Ruby Franke were meant to bring closure to one of the most disturbing influencer abuse cases in recent years. Instead, nearly two years after the arrests, the fallout continues to widen.

Hildebrandt is behind bars, yet concerns persist about her influence. Ruby Franke remains incarcerated and facing an uncertain path forward.

Meanwhile, Kevin Franke has emerged as a public voice warning that the system failed his children and could fail others again.

From Viral Parenting Channel to Criminal Case

The case began in August 2023 when one of Ruby Franke's sons escaped from Hildebrandt's Utah home and sought help from a neighbour.

According to Netflix's official Tudum article on Evil Influencer: The Jodi Hildebrandt Story, the documentary traces how family counsellor Jodi Hildebrandt met influencer Ruby Franke through their church community and how their friendship eventually became entwined with the abuse case involving Franke's children.

Police found the child malnourished and injured, leading to the discovery that he and his younger sister had been held at the property under extreme conditions.

Both Hildebrandt, a former family counsellor and founder of the now-defunct ConneXions programme, and Ruby Franke were arrested shortly afterwards.

While Franke's notoriety as a YouTube parenting influencer initially dominated headlines, investigators determined that the abuse occurred primarily inside Hildebrandt's home.

That distinction later became central to understanding how the case unfolded and why responsibility extended beyond one individual.

Jodi Hildebrandt in Prison, With Ongoing Concerns

Hildebrandt pleaded guilty to four counts of aggravated child abuse and was sentenced in February 2024 to four consecutive terms of one to 15 years.

She is currently held at Utah State Correctional Facility in Salt Lake City, with her first parole hearing scheduled for December 2026.

According to documentary director Skye Borgman, Hildebrandt has continued patterns of manipulative behaviour while incarcerated.

Borgman has said Hildebrandt has sought out vulnerable inmates and attempted to counsel them within the prison system, raising questions about whether imprisonment alone is sufficient to disrupt coercive control.

ConneXions is no longer operating, but former clients featured in the documentary have described long-lasting psychological harm.

Their accounts highlight how authority, religious language and fear were used to isolate families and enforce compliance.

Why Ruby Franke Still Appears 'Trapped'

Ruby Franke received the same sentence as Hildebrandt and is serving time in the same facility, though in a separate unit.

Prison recordings included in the documentary show Franke distancing herself from Hildebrandt, a shift Borgman believes reflects both growing awareness and self-preservation ahead of parole.

Despite that separation, Franke faces enduring legal, reputational and psychological constraints. Her public identity remains inseparable from the abuse case, and the path to rehabilitation is unclear.

With her parole timeline matching Hildebrandt's, any future assessment will take place under intense scrutiny.

Kevin Franke's Push for Reform

Kevin Franke was not charged in the case, but he has taken a prominent role in its aftermath. In July 2024, he addressed Utah's Child Welfare Legislative Oversight Panel, urging lawmakers to close loopholes that delayed intervention in his family's situation.

His divorce from Ruby Franke was finalised in March 2025, and he was granted full custody of their four youngest children.

Kevin has since framed his advocacy as an attempt to prevent similar failures, arguing that warning signs were missed despite repeated concerns.

The Children and the Long-Term Impact

The identities of the two children held at Hildebrandt's home, as well as their younger siblings, remain protected. The four youngest children now live with their father.

The two eldest, Shari and Chad, were adults at the time of the arrests. Shari published a memoir in early 2025 detailing her upbringing, while Chad married later that year.

As both Hildebrandt and Ruby Franke remain incarcerated, the case continues to raise broader questions about influence, accountability and whether the systems meant to protect children are equipped to respond when abuse is hidden in plain sight.