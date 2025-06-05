Meghan Markle's recent social media posts have ignited a wave of controversy, with some critics claiming her pregnancy was faked and her latest dance video is evidence of it.

The fuss surrounds a clip she took shortly before giving birth to her daughter Lilibet, which many now describe as suspicious or staged. The question remains: was it a genuine display of pregnancy joy or a carefully controlled act aimed at silencing sceptics?

On 4 June 2025, Meghan posted a series of heartfelt messages celebrating Lilibet's fourth birthday. Among these was a short video showing her and Prince Harry dancing in a hospital room. Meghan, heavily pregnant at the time, is seen moving to the song Baby Mama by TikTok personality Starrkeisha. Harry joins in, dancing with a relaxed smile, as Meghan's bump juts out clearly in the shot.

The video has a playful, carefree vibe, capturing a moment of humour just days before her delivery. It was part of a broader post that included family photos, some never-before-seen, and reflections on their journey. Meghan wrote that both her children were overdue by a week, trying various methods to induce labour, with dancing being the one that finally worked.

The Sceptics' Voice

Despite the light-hearted tone, the clip drew immediate scepticism. Some followers questioned if Meghan was genuinely pregnant, citing her appearance as evidence of a 'moon bump' or fake pregnancy. Comments on social media, especially reposts by outlets like Grazia, flooded in with disbelief.

One critic argued that at such a late stage of pregnancy, dancing around in a hospital bed was unlikely, suggesting she may have used a pillow or some form of padding. Others claimed that the lumps visible in the video looked suspicious, or that she might have been wearing a heart monitor. These comments reflect a broader pattern of online speculation about her pregnancy authenticity.

Support And Defence

Not everyone bought into the doubts. Many defended Meghan, pointing out that the video was a joyful, genuine moment. Supporters argued that pregnancy isn't a uniform experience and that women often feel comfortable enough to dance late into labour. They said the clip was a simple testament to her sense of humour and happiness during a special time.

One commenter noted that anyone who claims she faked her pregnancy simply hadn't seen the video, describing it as real and relatable. Others highlighted that pregnancy can sometimes involve unusual appearances, and that it's unfair to judge based solely on a snapshot. The overall tone among supporters was that the video was a normal, human moment, not a staged act.

This isn't the first time Meghan's pregnancy has been met with scepticism. She previously posted a hospital video during her pregnancy with Lilibet, showing her in a relaxed moment with Harry. To mark her daughter's birthday, she shared more family photos, including a shot of Harry holding Lilibet as a baby and another walking with her on a beach trail in California.

In her captions, Meghan expressed love and pride, calling Lilibet her 'beautiful girl' and describing her bond with Harry. The photos aimed to highlight the warmth of their family life and the special connection they share. Yet, critics continue to focus on her appearance and question the legitimacy of her pregnancies.

The Impact of Online Criticism

The debate over Meghan's pregnancy illustrates how public figures often face intense scrutiny. For some, the dance video was a delightful display of lightheartedness and humour. For others, it became a symbol of doubt, fuelled by long-standing conspiracy theories about her motherhood.

While Meghan disabled comments on her Instagram posts, critics still found ways to voice their scepticism elsewhere. Some demanded more 'authentic' pregnancy moments, dismissing her videos as staged. Conversely, many fans appreciated her effort to show normal, joyful moments amid the controversy.