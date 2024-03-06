DISCLAIMER - Like any cosmetic surgery, dental implants are an invasive procedure, are not risk-free or a solution to personal problems, and should not be performed on anyone under 18 years old. Always seek independent medical advice and carefully consider any procedure before going ahead. The results may vary from person to person.

If your teeth are damaged or discoloured, you might consider getting cosmetic dental work to give you a confident smile.

Over the past few years, cosmetic dental work abroad has become much more popular, and Turkey has emerged as a real hot spot. Thanks to TV shows like Love Island, a gleaming white smile is now known as "Turkey Teeth."

One of the main reasons why thousands of people are jetting off to Turkey each year for their dental work is the cost. You may save five times as much as you would getting the same work done in the UK.

You will also avoid UK dentist waiting times and have your chosen treatment completed much more quickly—all while soaking up the sun on holiday!

One popular clinic for cosmetic dental treatments like dental implants and digital smile design is DentaFLY. Based in Antalya, DentaFLY has been focused on digital dentistry since 2005 and can use their experience to help create your perfect smile.

If you're wondering whether getting Turkey Teeth is for you, here is everything you need to know.

What kind of treatments can I get in Turkey?

With DentaFLY, you can get a variety of cosmetic dental treatments, two popular options being dental implants and digital smile design.

Dental implants will make you more confident in your smile, but fixing issues with your teeth can also improve your digestion and ability to speak. DentaFLY's robot implant technology makes replacing damaged or missing teeth easier than ever, and the team can create dental implants in various sizes and forms to meet your needs.

Once the implant is rooted, teeth and crowns can be placed where needed. The treatment is phased over a couple of months to allow for full recovery between each phase and ensure that your teeth are healthy.

Digital smile design combines aesthetics, dentistry, and digital technology.

The DentaFLY team uses imaging software, intraoral scanning, and virtual simulations to create your perfect smile. Your dentist will examine your facial features alongside your tooth shape, symmetry, and smile aesthetics to create a unique design. Digital smile design treatment plans can include tooth whitening, veneers, and crowns, and you will have the chance to have in-depth conversations with your dentist before any decisions are made.

Before any cosmetic dental treatment, you will have a general check-up with your dentist, followed by X-rays - including 3D imaging - to understand the tooth and jaw structure better and create the treatment solution you need. Plus, once treatment has been completed, DentaFLY's dedicated aftercare team will be on hand 24/7 to advise you on how to take care of your new smile.

How much do Turkey Teeth cost?

The cost of your Turkey Teeth treatment will depend on the work you decide to get done.

Depending on the brand of implant you choose, prices will start at £370. Crowns start at £95 per tooth, and E-Max Veneers and Laminate Veneers cost from £230 per tooth.

Thanks to currency devaluation, lower labour costs, and lower operating costs within the country, cosmetic dental work in Turkey is substantially cheaper than in the UK. The Turkish Government also offers support and incentives, such as lower taxes, to encourage more clinics to open in the country.

Clinics like DentaFLY will also include your hotel stay within the total costs and cover transfers from the airport to the clinic.

Are Turkey Teeth Safe?

As Turkey Teeth have grown in popularity, the term has also started to be used in a negative way to describe dental work that has gone wrong.

All cosmetic procedures, including dentistry procedures, come with a degree of risk. You must do your research and select a reputable and accredited clinic.

Here are a few of the key points to keep in mind when researching a dental practice for your Turkey Teeth:

Treatment risks: Does the clinic explain any potential risks upfront, and how they manage complications?

Clinic facilities: Does the clinic have an on-site laboratory? Is there a hospital nearby?

Communication: Do the dentists speak English? If not, will a translator be provided so you can communicate openly throughout the process?

Aftercare: Does the clinic include follow-up appointments and have a clear aftercare policy?

Read reviews: what do other customers say about the treatment they have received?

Guarantees: DentaFLY offers an 8-year guarantee for Dental Zirconia, E-Max Crowns, Veneers, and Laminates, and a lifetime guarantee for dental implants.

If you choose an accredited and certified dental clinic like DentaFLY, you are in safe hands for your Turkey Teeth procedure.

