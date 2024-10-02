Buckingham Palace has announced that Princess Beatrice is pregnant with her second child. The 36-year-old Royal and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 40, are expecting a new addition to their family in 2025.

"Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together in early spring; a sibling for Wolfie, aged eight, and Sienna, aged three," Buckingham Palace said in a statement shared on The Royal Family's official Instagram and X account.

"His Majesty The King has been informed and both families are delighted with the news," the statement continued. The royal baby will join the couple's three-year-old daughter, Sienna, and Mapelli Mozzi's eight-year-old son, Wolfie, who is also Beatrice's stepson.

Mapelli Mozzi shares Wolfie, whose real name is Christopher Woolf, with his ex-fiancée, architect Dara Huang. The announcement featured two new images - one depicting blonde-haired Sienna walking along a country lane from behind, holding hands between her father and older brother Wolfie.

In another image, a beaming Beatrice, clad in a black puffer jacket, smiles at the camera while being embraced by Mapelli Mozzi, who is gazing lovingly at his wife. Beatrice is known to be a devoted mother to both of her children as she has formed a close bond with her stepson, Wolfie.

Last year, Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, marked Princess Beatrice's third wedding anniversary with a heartfelt tribute. She shared a lovely photo of her eldest daughter's family and praised them as "the most amazing parents" to their adorable grandchildren.

Beyond The Baby Bump: A Focus On Dyslexia

As the excitement surrounding Princess Beatrice's pregnancy grew, she and Edoardo were quietly considering the potential impact of dyslexia on their future child.

On Sunday, Princess Beatrice, the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, gave a candid interview to Lessons In Dyslexic Thinking. She discussed how she and her husband, are preparing to support their children if they inherit their dyslexia.

Princess Beatrice has long been a vocal advocate for dyslexia, using her royal platform to raise awareness. In a 2021 interview with Hello!, she revealed that her husband also struggles with the learning disorder.

"As two dyslexics, we will be figuring out as parents whether or not our children have dyslexia and how best to support them," Princess Beatrice told Lessons in Dyslexic Thinking host Kate Griggs. "But I think the most important thing that I can do, hopefully, if they are lucky enough to be dyslexic as well, then I feel really grateful that we can help them with resources."

"Being a part of this community, I think has given me a bit more of an understanding and I'd really like that for all parents," she continued.

"So actually bringing the parents into the conversation, I think is really exciting because when a parent does happen to have the news that their child is dyslexic, right now, I don't think they're getting the right support. We're still very early days in what we're achieving together, and it's really exciting to see how we can do the work to help the parent be the best version of themselves."

During her pregnancy with Sienna, Beatrice expressed her concerns about the possibility of her daughter or her stepson, Wolfie, being diagnosed with dyslexia.

"My husband's also dyslexic so we'll see whether we're having this conversation in a couple of months' time with a new baby in the house, but I really see it as a gift," she told podcaster and writer Giovanna Fletcher for Hello! Magazine's digital issue in 2021. "And I think life is a little bit about the moments that make you; it's the challenges that make you," she added.

Princess Beatrice's Net Worth

According to Herald Weekly, Princess Beatrice, born in 1988, has a net worth of $5 million. As Prince Andrew's eldest daughter, her wealth primarily stems from the trust funds established by Queen Elizabeth and her mother, Sarah Ferguson.

Although she is not a working royal, Princess Beatrice was appointed one of the five Counsellors of State following the Queen's death and King Charles' ascension. In 2020, she married property developer and multi-millionaire Mapelli Mozzi. The couple and other family members live with their children on royal grounds in London.

Princess Beatrice is the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah, Duchess of York. Before joining the software company Afiniti, she worked at the Foreign Office and Sony Pictures.

Beatrice is also a dedicated philanthropist, supporting organisations such as Outward Bound, Children in Crisis, and the Teenage Cancer Trust. In the summer of 2008, Beatrice gained work experience as a sales assistant at Selfridges and a paid intern at Sony Pictures Entertainment.

She also briefly worked at the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office's press office. In 2015, Beatrice relocated to New York City while maintaining her residence in London. She subsequently joined Afiniti as its vice president of partnerships and strategy.

As a private citizen, Edoardo's exact net worth remains uncertain. However, Herald Weekly estimates it to be around $6 million. He is a well-established property developer and the CEO of his own property development and interior design firm.

Interestingly, Edoardo has connections to royalty. His father belongs to an Italian noble family, and while Italy no longer formally recognizes noble titles, Edoardo holds the title of 'count.'