Selena Gomez recently took to Instagram to express her heartbreak over U.S. deportation policies. In the video, Gomez, with tears streaming down her face, lamented, 'All my people are getting attacked, the children. I don't understand. I'm so sorry, I wish I could do something, but I can't.' She ended her post with the promise to 'try everything' to help.

However, the video, captioned with a Mexican flag emoji, sparked backlash. Critics like British journalist Piers Morgan called her display 'absurd celebrity narcissism,' and Trump's Border Czar Tom Homan defended the administration's policies, stating, 'No apologies. We're moving forward.'

Carrie Prejean Boller's Scathing Response

In a pointed post, former Miss California and runner-up Miss USA, Carrie Prejean Boller, asked Gomez why she doesn't open her multimillion-pound Encino mansion to those she claims to support. She wrote, 'How about you call all of "your people" you're crying about and invite them to stay at your mansion behind your big walls and gates?' In another post, Boller listed nine victims killed by undocumented immigrants, saying Gomez's silence on their deaths undermined her claims of empathy. Here are the victims' stories:

1. Laken Riley

Laken Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student at Augusta University, was an accomplished young woman excelling academically and athletically. She was a dean's list student and a competitive runner. On a fateful evening in 2023, Laken went jogging in a field near her campus in Athens, Georgia, but never returned home.

Her worried roommates tracked her smartwatch to a wooded area, where her body was discovered. The autopsy revealed she had suffered blunt trauma to the head and asphyxiation. Her killer, Venezuelan immigrant Jose Antonio Ibarra, was linked to the Tren de Aragua gang. The tragedy shocked her community and raised questions about criminal activity linked to undocumented migrants.

2. Maddie Hines

Three-year-old Maddie Hines was the goddaughter of former U.S. Representative Stewart Jones. Her life was tragically cut short when an undocumented immigrant, Gabriel Arteaga, ran a stop sign in Spartanburg, South Carolina, and collided with her family's vehicle. Arteaga, who had no driver's licence, was being pursued by Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the time of the crash.

Maddie's death devastated her family and community, who described her as a joyful and curious child with a bright future ahead. Her loss became a rallying cry for stricter enforcement of immigration laws.

3. Ruby Garcia

Ruby Garcia, 25, was a vibrant young woman working in a greenhouse in Michigan. Known for her love of travel and her infectious laugh, Ruby had a promising life ahead of her. Tragically, she was killed by her boyfriend, Mexican immigrant Ortiz Vite, during an argument in their car.

After murdering Ruby, Vite dumped her body on the side of a Grand Rapids highway and fled the scene. It was later revealed that Vite had been deported in 2020 but had re-entered the U.S. illegally. Ruby's family remembers her as a kind and loving individual whose life was stolen far too soon.

4. Rachel Morin

The 37-year-old mother of five from Maryland went missing on 5 August 2023 after failing to return from her usual walk along the Ma & Pa Trail. Her body was discovered the next day in a wooded area, showing signs of sexual assault and violent murder.

The suspect, Salvadoran immigrant Victor Antonio Martinez Hernandez, was apprehended after a 10-month manhunt. Investigators linked him to another murder in El Salvador and an assault on a 9-year-old girl in Los Angeles. Rachel's family continues to fight for justice and has called for stronger measures to protect communities from repeat offenders.

5. Kayla Hamilton

Kayla Hamilton, a 20-year-old woman with autism, was brutally murdered on 27 July 2022 in Aberdeen, Maryland. Her body was found strangled with a cord, with clear signs of a violent attack.

Her killer, Walter Martinez, was a 17-year-old MS-13 gang member who had entered the U.S. illegally from El Salvador. Despite his gang affiliation, he had been placed in foster care in the area. The crime highlighted failures in the system, as Martinez had previously been arrested in El Salvador for gang activity.

6. Maria Gonzalez

Eleven-year-old Maria Gonzalez was a bright and happy girl living with her family in Pasadena, Texas. On 12 August 2023, her father came home to find her body hidden in a clothes hamper under her bed. Maria had been sexually assaulted, strangled, and beaten.

Her killer, 18-year-old Juan Carlos Garcia-Rodriguez, was a Guatemalan immigrant living in the building illegally. He had only been in the U.S. for a month. The heinous crime shook the tight-knit community and reignited debates on border security.

7. Travis Wolfe

Travis Wolfe, a 12-year-old from Hazelwood, Missouri, was a sports enthusiast who loved football and hockey. On 20 December 2023, just a day before his birthday, Travis was involved in a head-on collision caused by Venezuelan immigrant Endrina Bracho.

Bracho was driving over 70 mph when she lost control, killing Travis and severely injuring others in the car. Travis's death devastated his family, who described him as a kind-hearted and energetic boy.

8. Lizbeth Medina

Lizbeth Medina, a 16-year-old cheerleader from Edna, Texas, was stabbed to death in her own home. Her mother discovered her body in the bathtub after Lizbeth failed to show up for a cheer event.

The suspect, Rafael Govea Romero, was an undocumented immigrant with a history of stalking Lizbeth. The crime shocked the community and highlighted the dangers of repeat offenders slipping through the cracks.

9. Jocelyn Nungaray

Twelve-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray disappeared on her way to a convenience store in Houston, Texas, on 16 June 2024. Her body was found the next day in a creek.

Investigators revealed that Jocelyn had been sexually assaulted and strangled by two undocumented Venezuelan immigrants, Johan Jose Martinez-Rangel and Franklin Jose Peña Ramos. Both men had previous run-ins with U.S. Border Patrol.

A Divided Nation

These tragic stories have intensified debates about immigration policies, with supporters calling for stricter enforcement while critics emphasise the need for compassion. As Selena Gomez and Carrie Prejean Boller clash over their opposing views, the conversation remains as polarising as ever. For many, the victims remain a painful reminder of the consequences of failing to secure the borders.