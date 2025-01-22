The brutal murder of 22-year-old YouTuber Agustín Paul, better known as "El Pinky," has sent shockwaves through Mexico and beyond. Paul, whose comedic videos and viral challenges earned him a large following, was found dead on 10 January 2025 in Culiacán, a city notorious for cartel violence. His body, bearing clear signs of torture, was discovered bound and with a fatal gunshot wound to the head.

Authorities believe Paul fell victim to the Sinaloa cartel, specifically a faction led by Los Chapitos, the sons of infamous drug lord Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán. This tragic event underscores the dangers faced by influencers in cartel-controlled regions.

A Chilling Murder in Culiacán

The murder of Paul, who had over 97,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel Los Plebes de Barrancos, is being treated as a premeditated crime. Just hours before his death, leaflets were scattered over Culiacán accusing him of collaborating with La Mayiza, a rival gang to Los Chapitos. The leaflets also named other public figures, including the musician Peso Pluma and fellow YouTuber Markitos Toys, raising concerns about broader threats to social media influencers in the region.

The gruesome killing was further publicised through a leaked video showing Paul restrained and visibly injured while being interrogated by alleged cartel members. Police suspect the video was deliberately released to serve as a warning to others.

Who Was El Pinky?

Agustín Paul, originally from Culiacán, gained fame for his light-hearted content, including TikTok challenges and comedic skits, which resonated with a young audience. Despite his online popularity, Paul's murder has raised questions about whether his internet fame or alleged connections to rival groups made him a target.

Paul's death is part of a disturbing trend where Mexican influencers face deadly consequences amid cartel turf wars. According to reports, Paul's killing highlights the increasing intersection of social media and organised crime, with influencers often caught in the crossfire.

A Wave of Violence Against Influencers

Paul is not the first social media personality to be targeted in Mexico. Recent months have seen a spate of murders involving online influencers.

In October 2024, Culiacán-based TikToker Juan Carlos, known as "El Chilango," was shot dead while filming a video. Authorities linked his murder to cartel activity.

In November 2024, Miguel Vivanco García, known as "El Jasper," was abducted from his home and later found dead, his body riddled with 70 bullets.

In December 2024, comedian Leovardo Aispuro Soto, known as "El Gordo Peruci," was gunned down outside his home shortly after revealing he was under surveillance.

These killings reflect the pervasive influence of cartels in regions like Sinaloa, where territorial disputes and power struggles continue to fuel violence. Influencers, particularly those with significant followings, appear to be viewed as potential threats or tools in these conflicts.

A City in the Shadow of Cartel Control

Culiacán, the capital of Sinaloa state, remains a hotbed of cartel activity. As the stronghold of the Sinaloa cartel, it has long been associated with violence, corruption, and impunity. Despite government crackdowns, including high-profile arrests and asset seizures, the cartels continue to wield significant power.

The Sinaloa cartel, once led by El Chapo, has fractured into factions such as Los Chapitos and La Mayiza. These rivalries have only intensified the violence in the region, with high-profile killings like Paul's becoming grimly common.