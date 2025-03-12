Meghan Markle's latest Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, might be drawing viewers, but it's also reigniting fierce debate about the Duchess's public persona. While Markle claims the series helped her 'find herself,' not everyone is convinced, with royal chef Richard Corrigan branding the show as 'pretentious' and 'cheap.' Despite the Sussexes' initial Netflix hit, 'Harry & Meghan,' which amassed 29 million views in four days, recent projects, including 'Polo', have been criticised as elitist and disconnected. Markle's new lifestyle series appears to be facing a similar fate.

Royal Chef Slams Meghan's Show

Acclaimed chef Richard Corrigan, who has cooked for the Royal Family and operates prestigious Mayfair establishments Bentley's and Corrigan's, voiced his displeasure at the Murphia List 2025 event.

'I admit I watched "With Love, Meghan"... It's a bit pretentious,' Corrigan remarked, describing the programme as overly polished and 'very Hollywood,' which he feels is unrelatable to a British audience.

Corrigan, 61, criticised Meghan and Harry for remaining in the public spotlight after leaving royal duties, likening their situation to Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson.

'If you're gonna leave [royal life], buy yourself a nice pad and enjoy yourself, but don't become a burden,' Corrigan said. He also showed empathy for King Charles and the wider royal family, suggesting, 'You can never be responsible for who your children marry... The royals are a nice bunch. We all have odd ones in the family.'

Corrigan's Previous Markle Controversy

This isn't Corrigan's first critique of Markle. In a 2022 interview with the Daily Mail, he controversially implied Markle wouldn't receive the same preferential treatment he reserved for the late Queen.

'I cooked for the Queen free of charge,' Corrigan said. 'I'd let [Markle] in the restaurant, for sure, but the Queen had the red carpet rolled out. Would Meghan? I don't think so.'

The remarks provoked significant backlash, prompting Daily Mail editor Richard Eden to address accusations of racism directed at Corrigan online, further highlighting the contentious public opinion surrounding Markle.

Mixed Reception to Markle's Cooking Series

With Love, Meghan consists of eight episodes featuring Markle's cooking, gardening, and hosting tips, with celebrity guests including Mindy Kaling, Roy Choi, and Abigail Spencer. Filmed primarily at the Sussexes' Montecito home and a nearby rented farmhouse, the series forms part of their £85 million Netflix deal.

Yet, Markle's quirky kitchen habits—such as repackaging grocery items, sprinkling flower petals on food, and her unconventional spaghetti-cooking technique—sparked criticism. Director Michael Steed, known for his work on the Emmy-winning series Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, defended the show by stating Markle's cooking was 'pretty spot-on' but clarified she is not portrayed as a professional chef.

According to crew members interviewed by People Magazine, Markle was generous on set, frequently treating staff to coffee, treats, and personalised gifts. However, this positive behind-the-scenes environment has not shielded the show from public criticism.

Criticism From Viewers and Critics

The series debuted to harsh reviews, with viewers branding it 'gormless lifestyle filler' and accusing Markle of 'tangible desperation.' The Telegraph awarded it just two stars, dismissing it as an exercise in narcissism filled with extravagant displays and celebrity cameos. Meanwhile, Guardian TV critic Stuart Heritage suggested the programme was so pointless that it might mark the end of Markle's Netflix ventures.

Social media, particularly TikTok, saw users mocking Markle's presentation style, notably her meticulous repackaging of supermarket snacks.

Markle Secures Second Season Despite Backlash

Surprisingly, despite the widespread criticism, With Love, Meghan reached Netflix's top 10 most-watched series and has been renewed for a second season, set to premiere this autumn. Markle enthusiastically shared the news on Instagram, highlighting the show's unexpected commercial success amid controversy.

A TV insider quoted by the Sun noted Netflix's satisfaction with the extensive debate generated by the series, stating: 'Many were so scathing... but it seems the streamer is delighted with the chatter it's created on both sides of the Atlantic this week.'

This mixed reception underscores the complex expectations audiences hold for celebrities, balancing the desire for authenticity with a craving for polished perfection. Markle's series, therefore, encapsulates a broader dialogue on fame, identity, and the enduring public fascination with the Duchess's reinvention post-royalty.