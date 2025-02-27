Meghan Markle's highly anticipated Netflix lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, is set to debut on 4 March, but the show is already facing backlash, with critics accusing the Duchess of Sussex of copying Pamela Anderson's Cooking With Love.

Viewers have pointed out striking similarities between the two productions, with some claiming that Markle's series is little more than a 'straight copy' of Anderson's show, which was announced a year earlier. The controversy has sparked debate online, with fans of the Baywatch star slamming Markle for allegedly borrowing everything from the show's concept to its title and visual style, according to the Daily Mail.

Striking Similarities Between the Two Shows

If you've watched both trailers, the similarities between the two programmes are difficult to ignore. The titles alone—Cooking With Love versus With Love, Meghan—are remarkably close. Both teasers open with the hosts strolling through lush gardens, admiring fresh produce, before inviting celebrity guests and chefs into their kitchens to share culinary insights.

In the trailers, Anderson expresses her desire to 'take things to another level,' while Markle echoes a similar sentiment, stating, 'I've always loved taking something pretty ordinary and elevating it.' Another nearly identical moment sees both women exchange a double high-five with their guests. Both hosts also emphasise their eagerness to learn, with Anderson describing herself as 'a sponge soaking it all in' and Markle stating she is 'just learning' as she attempts beekeeping, per In Daily SA.

Pamela's Show Was Announced First

Anderson's Cooking With Love was officially announced in February 2023, with its trailer released in October 2024. In contrast, Markle's series was only unveiled by Netflix in January this year, alongside its first trailer. According to the Daily Mail, Food Network Canada commissioned Anderson's series following the success of her Netflix documentary, Pamela: A Love Story.

'Creating elegant and inviting spaces that inspire a compassionate, calm, and healthy environment has always been important to me and comes naturally,' Anderson stated about her show, which focuses on plant-based recipes prepared from her home in Canada.

Meghan Accused of Copying... Again

Fans of Anderson were quick to voice their frustration online. 'Markle's show is a straight copy of Pamela Anderson's cooking and entertaining show. Go look at the trailer,' one person wrote on X.

Another added, 'If you watch the trailer for Pamela's new show, it's a more authentic version of what Meghan was trying to achieve, and it looks as though Meghan has copied everything! The trailers are so similar it's freaky.'

The backlash has reignited conversations about Markle's history of alleged imitation. Some viewers have pointed out that elements of With Love, Meghan bear similarities to Emma's Kitchen, a YouTube cooking show hosted by Emma Weymouth, Marchioness of Bath. Others noted that Markle's beekeeping scenes were reminiscent of her sister-in-law, the Princess of Wales, who has been an avid beekeeper for years.

Despite the criticism, Markle's supporters argue that the similarities are purely coincidental, attributing them to the tight production schedules and the increasing popularity of lifestyle and wellness programming.

Whether Markle deliberately borrowed elements from Anderson's series or simply followed industry trends remains up for debate. However, as the launch date approaches, the controversy has only fuelled anticipation for the show's premiere.