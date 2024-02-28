Tami Elashvili, who created a methodology for analysing people through facial features, recently declared that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is "terribly emotionally and mentally scattered".

While speaking to the Israeli news outlet Maariv, a sister publication to The Jerusalem Post, Elashvili compared two pictures of the prime minister.

The images of Netanyahu were taken between the autumn of 2023 and the winter of 2024, almost four months after Israel officially declared war on Hamas.

Elashvili's analysis of Netanyahu's profile, exposed the drastic physical and mental changes that the right-wing leader has undergone since October 7 last year.

Since Hamas launched its unprecedented attack on Israel in October last year, which saw around 1,200 civilians killed and more than 240 people captured by the proscribed terror group, Israel's relentless bombardment of Gaza has killed almost 30,000 civilians and left around 70,000 people wounded.

Out of Gaza's original 2.2 million population, a huge 85 per cent have been forcibly displaced amid Israel's military operations.

The Israeli Defence Force (IDF) has also reported that 134 hostages remain in Hamas captivity in Gaza, including Kfir Bibas who was just 9 months old when he was taken.

After CCTV footage showed heavily-armed Hamas fighters entering Kibbutz Be'eri, located close to the border of Gaza, on motorbikes and stolen vehicles, Netanyahu was slammed for refusing to take responsibility for the lack of security.

While the rapid border crossing left intelligence officers and security officials in shock, Israel's Prime Minister continued to faced criticism for becoming relaxed and allowing Hamas to strengthen itself.

The first image of Netanyahu, was taken less than two weeks before the Israel-Gaza conflict escalated, on 28 September 2023.

The second image was taken on 31 January 2024, the same day that the prime minister opposed the immediate discontinuation of UNRWA.

According to Elashvili, in the picture taken before 7 October, Netanyahu seems "less pessimistic, with thick eyebrows indicating self-confidence and charisma".

Amid the current catastrophic conflict, Elashvili noted: "After the war... he became very thin, and therefore his face is more angular."

While studying the picture taken in January this year, Elashvili went on to explain: "His eyebrows are so thin they're practically non-existent. This indicates the aftermath of a severe trauma. The eyes are lifted upward, the lower part is white, indicating the intense pressure he is currently under."

"The sides of the lips indicate more fundamental pessimism than before the war. The eyes droop and narrow. Emotionally, he is shattered. The broad and square chin that characterised people with key managerial roles before the war has shrunk," she added.

In the first picture, "the hair before the war hides the forehead", however, "after the war it is more exposed", Elashvilli continued.

According to Elashvili, the change in Netanyahu's hairline also suggests "less concealment" after October 7.

The prime minister's "untidy eyebrows indicate [that he is scattered], mentally and emotionally", she said, going on to recognise: "Before the war they were neat. Now, they are not."

The neat eyebrows, prior to the conflict, also suggest that "Netanyahu was very focused and knew what he wanted and intended to do".

"Everyone is aware of the fact that Bibi knows how to express himself," Elashvili explained, referring to Netanyahu with his nickname 'Bibi'.

"But the reality at the moment is different. Now it is evident that he is terribly emotionally and mentally scattered and does not know how to do things," she continued.

Elashvili went on to declare that Netanyahu "is in a whirlwind within himself, a bad place emotionally, technically and mentally".

After being in office for more than 16 years, Netanyahu has since been named as Israel's longest serving prime minister.

Despite being involved in Israel's politics for many years, having served as finance minister, defence minister, foreign minister and communications minister in the past, a Pew survey found that more than 50 per cent of Israeli's viewed Netanyahu negatively in 2023.