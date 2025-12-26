The sudden death of a Call of Duty creator on a remote mountain road has shocked both the gaming world and drivers across southern California.

Vince Zampella, a towering figure in video game development, tragically died after a gruesome crash on Angeles Crest Highway north of Los Angeles on 21 December 2025.

The crash drew fresh attention to a road long known for its beauty, isolation and danger.

Authorities say little so far, but the location alone explains why the incident has raised wider concern.

Vince Crashes To His Death on Angeles Crest Highway

Zampella, 55, died on Sunday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on Angeles Crest Highway, a two-lane mountain road cutting through the San Gabriel Mountains. Another person travelling in the same car was also killed. No other vehicles were involved. As of press time, officials have not released further details about the cause of the crash.

The Call of Duty creator was one of the most influential figures in modern gaming. He co-founded Infinity Ward in 2002 with Grant Collier and Jason West, leading to the launch of Call of Duty in 2003. The franchise later became one of the best-selling video game series in history.

After leaving Activision, Zampella co-founded Respawn Entertainment in 2010. Under his leadership, the studio released numerous popular titles. These include Titanfall, Apex Legends and the Star Wars Jedi games. At the time of his death, Zampella was overseeing the Battlefield series at Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts confirmed his death in a statement released on 22 December 2025.

'This is an unimaginable loss, and our hearts are with Vince's family, his loved ones, and all those touched by his work,' said the game developer. It added that Zampella's influence 'helped shape modern interactive entertainment' and would continue to be felt for generations.

What To Know About Angeles Crest Highway

Angeles Crest Highway is widely regarded as one of the most scenic routes in California, but it is also among the most unforgiving, as Zampella's death has renewed scrutiny of its risks.

Built by Force and Dynamite

Construction of Angeles Crest Highway began in 1929 and ended in 1956. The project relied heavily on prison labour and extensive blasting through solid rock. A construction superintendent said in 1956: 'Every yard of the way has to be blasted with dynamite.' He added that crews used nearly 1,000 pounds of explosives each day.

A High and Isolated Route

The road stretches about 66 miles from La Cañada Flintridge to Wrightwood. It climbs more than 7,000 feet and reaches its highest point at Dawson Saddle, roughly 7,900 feet above sea level. Large sections run along steep slopes with limited barriers and sharp drop-offs.

Frequently Closed and Hard to Control

Angeles Crest Highway is prone to rockslides, erosion and storm damage. A 10-mile stretch has closed repeatedly in recent years due to winter storms and wildfire damage between 2022 and 2025. Caltrans (California Department of Transportation) has warned that seasonal closures are common, particularly during heavy rain or snowfall.

Why Car Enthusiasts Are Still Obsessed With This Deadly Road

Despite its reputation, Angeles Crest Highway remains popular with car and motorcycle enthusiasts.

Car Buzz's automotive journalist Jared Rosenholtz described it as 'one of the best driving roads in the country' because of its long curves, elevation changes and minimal traffic deep into the route.

Drivers are drawn to the open stretches and numerous turnout areas, which allow faster vehicles to pass slower traffic. Rosenholtz also noted that the presence of 'canyon etiquette' enables drivers pull over to let others pass.

Even after Vince Zampella's death, the road continues to attract those seeking to challenge it despite the risks.