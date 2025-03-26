Texas Governor is a well-known figure in American politics, but beyond the headlines and legislation lies a personal story marked by tragedy, resilience, and even a few laughs. From the freak accident that changed the course of his life to the charming names of his Golden Retrievers, here are the essentials you should know about the man leading the Lone Star State.

Why Is Greg Abbott in a Wheelchair?

In July 1984, at just 26 years old, Greg Abbott went for a jog in his West Houston neighbourhood while preparing for the bar exam. During his run, a large oak tree suddenly cracked and fell on his back, crushing several vertebrae and leaving him permanently paralysed from the waist down. He was rushed to hospital with broken ribs, internal injuries, and a severely damaged spinal cord. Doctors inserted two steel rods into his spine — which remain there today — and Abbott underwent a long and painful recovery.

According to Abbott's official website and the Texas Governor's Office, his personal mantra is that life is not defined by challenges, but by how one responds to them. That belief has shaped both his political career and public image.

Meet Cecilia Abbott: Texas' First Hispanic First Lady

Abbott is married to Cecilia Abbott, a former teacher and school principal who made history as the first Hispanic First Lady of Texas. Raised in San Antonio by Mexican-American parents, Cecilia holds multiple degrees in psychology, education, and theology. Through her initiative 'Texanthropy,' she promotes volunteerism and social service across the state.

Cecilia's commitment to public service includes collaborations with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, the Governor's Commission for Women, and faith-based organisations to tackle child exploitation and promote foster care initiatives. Her background in education and health care management further underscores her diverse leadership experience. She also has a deep love for classical music and has nurtured numerous animals over the years.

Meet Audrey Abbott: Their Adopted Daughter

Greg and Cecilia Abbott adopted their daughter, Audrey Abbott, who has largely maintained a private life despite growing up in the political spotlight. Audrey is currently working in the entertainment industry and serves as an event coordinator with 8VC, a technology and biosciences investment firm. According to her LinkedIn profile, she previously held internships at Broadcast Music Inc. and LiveNation.

Audrey was once actively involved in her father's campaigns, famously introducing him as the GOP gubernatorial nominee in 2014 and appearing at several events throughout his political career. Most recently, she got engaged to her college sweetheart in November 2023 during a proposal at a Texas summer camp in front of family and friends. Governor Abbott celebrated the moment on social media, expressing his pride in the woman she has become.

Little is known about Audrey's birth parents or the circumstances surrounding her adoption.

Career Highlights

Greg Abbott's political résumé is long and distinguished. He was elected as the 48th Governor of Texas in 2014 and is now serving his third term, having been re-elected in 2022. Prior to this, he served as the state's Attorney General — the longest-serving in Texas history — and was a Justice on the Texas Supreme Court. He also served as a State District Judge in Harris County. His time in office has been marked by staunch conservative policies on issues including immigration, border security, education, and taxation.

How Much Is Greg Abbott Worth?

According to Market Realist, Abbott's estimated net worth is around $14 million. This includes his career earnings and a reported $7.8 million settlement from the lawsuit related to his 1984 accident. He earns an annual salary of approximately $153,750 as Governor of Texas.

His Dogs: Peaches, Pancake and Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit

Despite the serious tone of his political life, Greg Abbott has a soft spot for his pets — particularly his three Golden Retrievers, whose names never fail to raise a smile. Peaches, Pancake, and the hilariously named Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit — inspired by a beloved Texas fast-food item — live with the Abbotts at the Texas Governor's Mansion in Austin. The pups are often featured in social media posts and have become minor celebrities in their own right.

Abbott recently returned to the spotlight due to comments made by Rep. Jasmine Crockett, who referred to him as 'Governor Hot Wheels' at a public event. The controversial remark led to Republican calls for Crockett's censure, sparking a broader debate over political rhetoric and disability.

Whether one agrees with his politics or not, Greg Abbott's story is one of perseverance, longevity, and a surprising dash of humour — especially if you're a fan of breakfast-themed dog names.