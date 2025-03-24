Alina Habba, best known as one of Donald Trump's most loyal legal defenders, has recently been appointed interim US attorney for the District of New Jersey—a role she claims is a 'tremendous responsibility' and a homecoming of sorts. The 40-year-old attorney has become a household name for her combative courtroom style and unwavering support of the former president, but little is known about the woman behind the headlines—her past marriages, family life, heritage, and the controversies surrounding her personal finances.

From Divorce to Remarriage: Alina Habba's Husbands

Alina Habba was previously married to Matthew Eyet, a relatively low-profile figure with whom she shares two children, Chloe and Luke. Their marriage reportedly lasted eight years before ending in divorce. Not much is publicly known about their relationship or the terms of their separation, but the two share joint responsibility in raising their children.

Habba moved on quickly, marrying businessman Gregg Reuben, a Harvard graduate and seasoned entrepreneur, in what has been described as a whirlwind second marriage. According to The Times of India, the transition from her first marriage to her second occurred within a relatively short span, sparking both curiosity and criticism online.

Reuben has a child from a previous relationship, Parker, and together with Habba's two children, they have formed what she proudly refers to as a 'blended family'. Habba regularly posts images of her family on social media, including photos of Parker celebrating Christmas with his step-siblings and joining them at her elaborate 40th birthday party in March 2024.

Who is Gregg Reuben?

Reuben is no stranger to success in his own right. With an estimated net worth ranging between £1.6 to £4 million (USD 2–5 million), he made his fortune in the parking and real estate industry. He is the founder and CEO of Centerpark, a New York-based firm focused on sustainable parking solutions. According to The List, Reuben has decades of experience in the field, having worked with major firms such as ABM Industries, LAZ Parking, and SP+.

A graduate of both UCLA and Harvard Business School, Reuben also finds time to give back through volunteer work. He serves on the boards of several Jewish community initiatives, including The Lost Tribe Esports and the United Jewish Appeal Federation's Young Leadership Roundtable. According to his travel blog, he is also an avid explorer with a personal goal of visiting every major city in the world.

However, not all news surrounding the couple has been favourable. According to a report by InTouch Weekly cited in The List, the couple were allegedly facing financial troubles totalling more than £1.2 million (USD 1.5 million). Most of this debt was reportedly tied to Reuben's business liens and tax warrants in New York.

Ethnicity, Age and Legal Career

Born in Summit, New Jersey, in 1983, Alina Habba is of Assyrian-Lebanese descent. She has been candid about her background and conservative values, often describing herself as a staunch supporter of American traditionalism. Her rise to political prominence began with her involvement in Donald Trump's legal affairs, where she quickly became one of his most visible and vocal defenders.

According to CBS News, Habba was instrumental during Trump's legal battles in both civil and criminal courts. She was a prominent figure in the 2023 civil fraud trial, where she fiercely cross-examined Michael Cohen and regularly defended Trump in front of the media.

Despite setbacks—including a nearly £65 million (USD 83 million) judgment in the E. Jean Carroll defamation case and the eye-watering £395 million (USD 500 million) civil fraud liability—Habba remained in Trump's inner circle. According to BBC News, she continued to appear with him on the campaign trail and was later appointed as counsellor to the president before her recent shift to the New Jersey attorney's office.

Family Life and Social Media Presence

Habba's life in Bernardsville, New Jersey, is far removed from the chaos of the courtroom. She often shares moments from her personal life on Instagram, from family holidays to birthday parties and festive gatherings. In 2023, she posted photos of her three children—Chloe, Luke, and Parker—enjoying summer and celebrating Christmas together, referring to them affectionately as her 'three nuggets'.

She and Gregg Reuben also welcomed a dog named Fritz in 2023, whom she admits was adopted out of 'mum guilt'. According to her own post on X, the family is central to her life despite her high-pressure career.

Net Worth and Public Perception

Estimates place Habba's net worth at approximately £4 million (USD 5 million), most of which has been accumulated through her legal practice, media appearances, and role as a political surrogate. Her former firm, Habba Madaio & Associates LLP, was based in Bedminster, New Jersey—just minutes from Trump National Golf Club, where she and the former president first met.

Despite mixed public reception and the controversies that follow her, Habba's profile continues to rise. From small private practice to the national stage, she now heads an office of more than 150 federal prosecutors in New Jersey—a dramatic evolution for a lawyer once dismissed as simply a 'TV lawyer'.