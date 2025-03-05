Tom Llamas has been named the new anchor of NBC Nightly News, succeeding Lester Holt in a significant move that cements his status as one of the most recognisable faces in American journalism. The seasoned broadcaster, who has spent over 25 years in the industry, will take over the coveted role in summer 2025, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Llamas' promotion marks the culmination of a career that began as a production assistant at NBC, later progressing through roles at MSNBC, ABC News, and NBC News Now. Known for his sharp reporting and commanding presence, he has covered some of the biggest stories of the past two decades, earning multiple Emmy Awards and two Edward R. Murrow Awards along the way.

Early Life and Education

Born on 2 July 1979 in Miami, Florida, to Cuban immigrants, Llamas grew up in a household that valued hard work and resilience. He attended Belen Jesuit Preparatory School before earning a degree in broadcast journalism, drama, and speech from Loyola University in New Orleans. While at university, he was a member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity, building a network that would later prove invaluable in his career.

A Career Built on Hard-Hitting Journalism

Llamas' journey in journalism began in 2000, when he joined NBC News Specials Unit before moving to MSNBC, where he covered political affairs until 2005. He later became an anchor and investigative reporter at NBC's WTVJ in Miami, before moving to WNBC in New York in 2009.

In 2014, he made the leap to ABC News, quickly rising through the ranks to become a correspondent and, later, the weekend anchor of ABC World News Tonight. His career-defining moment came during the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign, where his aggressive questioning of Donald Trump led to the then-candidate calling him a 'sleaze', per NBC News.

In 2021, Llamas returned to NBC as a Senior National Correspondent and launched Top Story with Tom Llamas, a primetime newscast on NBC News Now. His work impressed network executives, leading to his appointment as the new anchor of NBC Nightly News in 2025.

A Wealthy Career: How Much is Tom Llamas Worth?

Llamas has built a substantial fortune over his decades-long career. His net worth is estimated at around £1.1 million ($1.4 million), with reports suggesting he earned approximately £69,000 ($87,153) per year while anchoring ABC World News Tonight, according to Nicki Swift. Given his new high-profile role at NBC, it is expected that his salary will increase significantly.

Personal Life: A Family-Oriented Man

Llamas has been married to Jennifer Llamas since 2006, and the couple shares three children. Jennifer, who also works in media production, started her career as a production assistant for MSNBC before moving on to roles at NBC and Fox-affiliate WSVN. In 2009, she returned to MSNBC as an executive producer.

The Llamas family previously resided in Midtown Manhattan but relocated to Purchase, New York, in 2022, according to Distractify. The journalist has openly discussed the challenges of raising children in a fast-paced urban environment, highlighting the importance of family time despite his demanding career.

The Future of NBC Nightly News

Llamas' appointment as the new face of NBC Nightly News is expected to bring a fresh energy to the programme. His experience covering global politics, crises, and high-profile investigations makes him a strong successor to Lester Holt, one of America's most trusted broadcasters.

His rise to the top has been nothing short of remarkable, from his beginnings as a campaign embed and production assistant to helming one of the most prestigious news programmes in the world. As he steps into this new chapter, all eyes will be on Llamas to see how he shapes the future of NBC Nightly News.

With his deep commitment to journalistic integrity, his rapid rise in the industry, and his unwavering dedication to delivering the news, there is little doubt that Tom Llamas is set to leave an indelible mark on American broadcast journalism.