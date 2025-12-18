The long wait for the next mainline Elder Scrolls entry may be far from over. A new claim from a well-known industry leaker suggests fans should not expect the highly anticipated RPG to arrive before 2028, and even that may be optimistic.

Fans expected the title to be revealed at The Game Awards 2025, but unfortunately, it's not one of the major announcements at the event.

Elder Scrolls 6 Release Date Pegged At 2028—2029 The Latest

According to podcaster Reece 'Kiwi Talkz' Reilly, the game isn't going to launch within the next two years. 'You are not seeing Elder Scrolls 6 till 2028 at the earliest, but there's a high probability that it comes out in 2029,' Reilly said in a post on X.

You are not seeing Elder Scrolls 6 till 2028 at the earliest but there’s a high probability that it comes out in 2029.



They aren’t giving a rough date cause quite frankly it will do more harm than good especially after announcing this game too early, personally at this stage I… pic.twitter.com/2NVe0FONxh — Reece “Kiwi Talkz” Reilly (@kiwitalkz) December 17, 2025

He added that the studio is deliberately avoiding even a rough release window, arguing that doing so would 'do more harm than good,' especially given how early the game was announced. For fans who've forgotten, the game's initial trailer was revealed in 2018.

Reilly went further, suggesting the project could face a fate similar to Metroid Prime 4, a title known more for its prolonged development cycle than its critical reception.

While the podcaster believes the game will still sell well due to the strength of the franchise, he warned that it could end up divisive among fans and critics alike.

These comments have reignited debate around the project's timeline, particularly as Bethesda has previously suggested a much broader window.

What We Know So Far About The Game

Bethesda has officially confirmed that the game has moved out of pre-production and is now in active development. However, the company has been careful with expectations, previously stating only that the RPG would arrive in '2026 or later.'

Some fans had speculated that a 2027 release could be possible, following the post-launch roadmap of Starfield and its expansion, Shattered Space. However, ongoing support for Starfield and other live projects appears to be stretching development resources.

Studio head Todd Howard confirmed in a recent interview with Game Informer that while hundreds of developers are still working across Fallout and Starfield-related projects, the next Elder Scrolls is now part of the studio's 'everyday' focus.

Even so, Howard has repeatedly described the project as 'still a long way off,' so fans should keep expectations of a nearby release low.

Platforms, Exclusivity, and Game Pass

Platforms and exclusivity also remain unclear. Documents released during the FTC v. Microsoft case suggested the game could launch first, or exclusively, on Xbox and PC.

However, Microsoft executives, including Phil Spencer, have since indicated that Bethesda titles may eventually reach other platforms, albeit with 'first or best' experiences on Xbox. Regardless of exclusivity, a day-one release on Xbox Game Pass appears highly likely.

As for content, the only official footage remains the 36-second teaser revealed at E3 2018. Since then, fans have pieced together clues pointing to Hammerfell as the likely setting, supported by subtle hints in official social media posts and discoveries in The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered.

Technically, the game is being built on the Creation Engine 2, the same technology used for Starfield. However, Howard has confirmed that additional engine upgrades are planned to support the scale expected of the next game.

He has stated that the goal is to design a game players can engage with 'for a decade at least,' much like Skyrim.

For now, everything beyond that remains speculation. With a potential 2028 or even 2029 launch on the table, fans may need to brace themselves for one of the most extended development cycles in modern RPG history and hope the result is worth the wait.