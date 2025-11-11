Game developer Bethesda announced on Monday that an anniversary edition of Fallout 4 will be released to commemorate the game's initial release 10 years ago. However, it seems that fans of the video game franchise wanted something else.

Fans were disappointed that instead of announcing a new installment in the franchise, Bethesda opted to recycle its previous game from a decade ago.

On Reddit, a fan mocked Xbox's post on X (formerly Twitter) regarding the announcement by saying: 'Everyone did not like that lol.'

[ Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition is available today. ] pic.twitter.com/IiIqbbLK97 — Xbox (@Xbox) November 10, 2025

Fans Left Frustrated Again

The acclaimed dystopian video game franchise received nothing but overwhelming adoration from its legions of players worldwide only for Bethesda to give them nothing back for the past several years.

Players were hopeful for a possible remaster or remake of one of the previous mainline games, or even just details on the progress of Fallout 5 on Fallout Day yesterday. Unfortunately, they got a rehashed version of the last game from a decade ago.

A player pointed out that the only fresh Fallout content releases were not in the form of a new game.

'It's unbelievable that an Amazon show and a Magic The Gathering set are the only new things Fallout has received this decade,' a player said on Reddit.

With creator Todd Howard stating that Fallout 5 will not come out until after The Elder Scrolls 6, which is still 'a long way off,' many players see the anniversary edition release as nothing more than a cash grab.

What's Included in the Anniversary Edition?

The Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition Upgrade has lots of additional content expanding the debut version from 2015, with players who own its previous edition can pick up digitally.

The new release includes four story expansions—Far Harbor, Automatron, Nuka-World, and Vault-Tec Workshop—and three new building packs: Contraptions Workshop, Vault-Tec Workshop, and Wasteland Workshop.

Over 150 pieces of Creation Club content were also released, available for both the standard and Game of the Year edition. Players who own the latter can get the new Creation Club content separately by browsing the new in--game Creations menu.

Some of the new Creation Club content include Institute Plasma Weapons, which features three unique weapon types and special legendary versions, an Ion Gun developed by Poseidon Energy, a Bunker Home Pack, and a new companion called Cyber Dog.

There are also free 'Bethesda Themed' items included namely Morgan's Space Suit, Doom Classic Marine Armor, Doom BFG, Quake Thunderbolt, and the Fantasy Hero Set.

The new edition is worth £35.99 ($39.99) for Fallout 4 owners on PS5, £37.96 ($50) for Xbox, and £38.55 ($50.77) on Steam.

Season Two of the Prime Video Series

The second season of Prime Video's series adaptation will premiere on the streaming service on 17 December. Season two is set to pick up where the well-received first season left off, with Ella Purnell's Lucy and Walton Goggins' Ghoul go on a trip to New Vegas.

Purnell likened season two to a 'buddy road trip' in an interview last month with Empire.

'At times, it's like (they) are on this buddy road trip, and then other times, they're so much at arms. They're trying to influence each other and see who's going to rub off on whom,' she shared.