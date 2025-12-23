Bethesda might not be giving as many details about The Elder Scrolls 6 as fans want, but that isn't stopping players from leaking more about the upcoming title.

A new 4chan leak has sparked fresh debate around The Elder Scrolls 6, offering unusually detailed claims about the game's setting, story, and gameplay systems. The 4Chan link has since been archived, but not before it was shared on Reddit.

While anonymous leaks are nothing new for Bethesda's long-awaited RPG, this one stands out for its specificity, naming factions, cities, internal codenames, and even marketing timelines. As always with 4chan, the information should be treated with a truckload of salt, but it arrives at a moment when official updates have been scarce.

Setting And World Design Details

According to the leak, the game carries the working title The Elder Scrolls 6: Iliac and is set around Hammerfell and the coastal regions of High Rock, centred on the Iliac Bay.

The world reportedly features 11 major cities alongside two large fortress-cities, with a seamless open design. Cities and interiors are said to be free of load zones, with the only transitions occurring between handcrafted areas and procedurally generated regions.

Procedural generation is allegedly used primarily for the Iliac Bay archipelago, which ties into expanded shipbuilding and sailing mechanics.

Settlement building is also said to return, allowing players to establish and customise locations across the world. The leak claims Bethesda has avoided 'generic Starfield NPCs', suggesting more handcrafted characters and interactions, similar to The Elders Scrolls 5: Skyrim.

Notably, several fan-favourite concepts are absent. Sword Singing, long associated with Hammerfell lore, is reportedly not available to the player character. The leak also denies the return of the Dwemer and states that Orsinium will not appear in this iteration.

Factions, Story, And Player Choice

The main story is said to revolve around Daedric Princes Nocturnal and Peryite, alongside an ancient Akaviri artefact. While traditional guilds such as the Thieves Guild, Dark Brotherhood, Fighters Guild, and Mages Guild are all reportedly present, some religious factions, including the Imperial Cult and the Temple of Three, are not joinable.

A side plot centres on the political divide between the Crowns and the Forebears. Players can only join one of these exclusionary factions, with each choice shaping rulers, towns, landscapes, and story outcomes.

Both factions oppose the Thalmor and an Aldmeri invasion, though they do not directly fight each other. The main quest's ending is said to remain broadly similar, but its development and context change significantly depending on faction alignment or neutrality.

Release Window Rumours And Bethesda's Official Stance

Perhaps the most controversial claim is the timeline. The leak suggests marketing will begin ramping up in January 2026, with a full announcement at a summer showcase.

The targeted release window allegedly ranges from holiday 2026 to Q1 2027, depending on polish. While the game is said to be non-exclusive to Xbox, a delayed PlayStation release is reportedly planned.

An intriguing detail is the internal codename Elder Scrolls 'WhiteBeach', which, in theory, could be verified by someone with genuine access. Still, a 2026 release for The Elder Scrolls 6 feels optimistic given Bethesda's historical release timelines, making this aspect the most questionable.

During Game Informer's recent conversations with Bethesda leadership for a major Fallout retrospective, developers struck a cautious but optimistic tone.

Studio director Angela Browder described returning to the series as 'an endless set of possibilities', adding that modern hardware has opened doors that were unimaginable during Skyrim's development.

Director and executive producer Todd Howard said the game is 'progressing really well' but emphasised Bethesda's preference for long, overlapping development cycles. Studio design director Emil Pagliarulo echoed that sentiment, stressing the importance of taking time to ensure quality rather than rushing to meet expectations.

Ultimately, this leak is detailed, internally consistent, and partially aligned with past rumours, but it remains unverified. Until Bethesda breaks its silence, TES 6 remains a mystery best approached with cautious curiosity rather than certainty.