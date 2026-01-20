The decade-long romance of Summer House stars Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke has come to a definitive end.

In a joint statement released on Monday, 19 January 2026, the pair confirmed they have 'mutually and amicably' decided to part ways after four years of marriage.

However, the 'amicable' nature of the split is being heavily scrutinised by fans. Within hours of the announcement, social media exploded with accusations of infidelity, fueled by a series of 'shady' digital interactions and a bombshell trailer for the upcoming Season 10 of the Bravo hit, which suggests the 'Loverboy' founder may have reverted to past behaviours.

Fans were quick to revisit a remark Cooke, 43, posted beneath Batula's throwback photo carousel on 14 January: 'I guess I was never in your camera roll.'

What initially seemed playful has since been recast as passive-aggressive, with followers linking the exchange to Cooke's 2018 admission of infidelity and unresolved questions about trust that have shadowed the couple for years.

While neither party has accused the other of infidelity, the moment has reopened old wounds for viewers who remember Cooke's past admission of cheating and the trust issues that have long shadowed their relationship.

Cooke's Foreshadowing Comment Goes Viral

Amanda Batula on 14 January 2026 shared a carousel of throwback photographs from 2016, joining a viral trend circulating on Instagram at the time. The images showed Batula during the year she first appeared on Summer House, but Kyle Cooke did not appear in any of them.

Cooke responded publicly in the comments, writing: 'I guess I was never in your camera roll.' At the time, the remark drew light engagement. Five days later, when the couple announced their separation, the comment resurfaced across fan accounts.

What once appeared playful was recast as passive-aggressive. Followers began returning to the post, arguing that the timing gave the comment new meaning.

Netizens Accuse Cooke of Cheating

As the post gained renewed attention, criticism of Cooke intensified. Several users questioned why he commented at all, while others linked the remark to long-standing concerns about his behaviour during the marriage.

One user replied directly, saying: 'You're separated, remember?' Another wrote: 'Passive aggressive comments on your wife's post is not cute.' Others accused Cooke of centring himself during a moment meant to highlight Batula.

Some reactions went further. A number of commenters referenced past cheating scandals, suggesting that the history between the pair made the situation harder to dismiss. Although a small group urged restraint and warned against judging based on a reality show edit, suspicion remained the dominant tone.

Did Cooke Cheat on Batula?

There is no confirmation of a new cheating incident connected to the 2026 split. However, Cooke previously admitted to infidelity in 2018, shortly before the couple became engaged. That admission has continued to shape public perception of their marriage.

Rumours persisted over the years, often fuelled by storylines on Summer House. In the Season 10 trailer released on 7 December 2025, Batula accused Cooke of staying at a fan's apartment and returning home 'at like, 6:30 in the morning.'

Batula later addressed similar speculation during a September 2023 appearance on Watch What Happens Live!, saying she laughed at the rumours and felt the timing aligned conveniently with the show's plot. No evidence has emerged to show that cheating directly caused the separation.

Batula and Cooke Officially Break Up

The couple confirmed their split in a joint Instagram Story statement released in mid-January 2026. They said they had 'mutually and amicably decided to part ways,' adding that they were focusing on personal growth and healing. They also asked for privacy as they navigated what they described as their next chapter.

Batula and Cooke began dating in 2016 during the first season of Summer House and married in September 2021 at Batula's family home in New Jersey. In November 2025, reports claimed they were living separately while working through a challenging period.

Sources suggest the couple's rift deepened after Cooke pivoted to a full-time DJ career, which Batula allegedly saw as an excuse to continue his 'partying lifestyle' into his 40s. Cooke, meanwhile, lamented in the teaser that he felt 'unsupported' during the biggest milestones of his professional life

Despite earlier denials of divorce rumours, the announcement triggered an intense online reaction. For many fans, the breakup reopened unresolved questions about trust, accountability and whether Kyle Cooke's cheating had once again played a role in Amanda Batula's heartbreak.