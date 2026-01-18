Bringing Up Bates stars Katie Bates and her husband, Travis Clark, are facing a new crisis in their married life after the latter came clean and confessed he has been unfaithful to his wife. The admission comes just a day after Bates revealed they suffered a pregnancy loss whilst expecting their third child.

Clark stunned fans with a shocking confession on his Instagram Stories on Saturday, 17 January 2026. The revelation is a profound betrayal, with Katie still grieving their recent loss whilst now dealing with another emotional turmoil. The couple, who married in December 2021, share two young children together.

Travis' Public Confession of Infidelity

Travis Clark admitted he cheated on his wife and said he is taking responsibility for his actions. He also expressed deep remorse and apologised for having an affair and repeatedly breaking his wife's trust.

The 24-year-old reality star said there is no excuse for what he did, and the misdeed was his failure and responsibility alone. Clark said he decided to confess because he 'owe the truth.'

He emphasised that there was no excuse for his behaviour and that the responsibility for his betrayal was entirely his own. He knows there is no way he could undo the hurt, betrayal, and humiliation he caused by making the wrong choices. He also knows that an apology cannot mend what he broke, but he is taking full responsibility for everything.

Clark shared he is getting 'help' and doing some work to change and become a more honest and accountable man. He asked for privacy for his family during this difficult time and acknowledged the pain his actions have caused not only his wife but their children as well.

Family Reaction

Katie has not responded to Travis' confessions publicly. The only person in the family who appeared to have reacted was Lawson Bates, Katie's brother. In an Instagram Reel, he wrote, 'One day, someone might tell your kids... "You're just like your dad." Make sure it's a compliment, not an insult'. The pointed message appeared to be a clear response to Travis's admission.

Fan Speculation

Some fans had already predicted that the couple would separate, claiming there were many indications of this outcome in Katie and Travis' marriage. More than two weeks before the latter's admission to infidelity, a post on Reddit listed many signs.

'When most people are still in the honeymoon period, Travis mentioned divorce being something that is okay for some people,' the poster said. 'He also mentioned flirting being okay and Katie wasn't happy with that.'

The poster added, 'Travis posting on social media like he's a single dad and Katie posting her 'mom of 2 toddlers' afterwards is a BAD sign. I believe this alone points to them being in a crisis with Katie either finding evidence he cheated or just believes he has.'

In the comment section, many agreed the couple is likely to break up since they are still young and have many opportunities, especially now that Travis is studying again to become a nurse. At any rate, these reactions reflect fan speculations, and only a couple truly know what lies ahead for their marriage.

Travis stressed in his statement that, regardless of the relationship's outcome, he is asking for privacy and grace for his wife as she deals with this difficult chapter in her life.