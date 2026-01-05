iShowSpeed has once again pushed the boundaries of online spectacle after sharing footage of himself sprinting against a cheetah, a challenge that has left fans calling for his inclusion at the Olympic Games.

The viral video, which shows the streamer lining up alongside one of the fastest animals on the planet, is the latest example of how his athletic stunts continue to blur the line between entertainment and elite sport.

The 20-year-old content creator, real name Darren Watkins, has built a reputation for putting his speed to the test against increasingly formidable opponents.

From professional athletes to wild animals, each challenge fuels online debate over whether his confidence is justified or simply part of the show.

With millions of views already clocked up, the cheetah race has reignited discussion around IShowSpeed's long-standing ambition to compete on the world's biggest sporting stage. For his fans, the question is no longer if he is serious about running, but how far his ambitions can realistically go.

From Olympic Sprinters To Wild Animals

iShowSpeed first made headlines in the athletics world in November 2024 when he raced Olympic champion Noah Lyles in a 50-metre sprint with $100,000 (£78,700) on the line.

Despite a fast start from the YouTuber, Lyles ultimately surged ahead to claim victory, though many viewers were surprised by how competitive the race appeared.

That contest helped cement Speed's reputation as a fearless challenger. He has since taken on former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher and beaten fitness influencer Ashton Hall, a former American football running back, on multiple occasions.

Each race has added to his growing catalogue of high-profile showdowns, with speed remaining the central theme.

The cheetah challenge, however, marked a significant escalation. The animal, capable of reaching speeds between 60 and 75 miles per hour, was released from a cage at the same time as Speed began his sprint. Overhead footage captured the shirtless streamer running alongside the cheetah during the short dash, a visual that quickly spread across social media.

Humour, Hype And Viral Reactions

Unsurprisingly, the cheetah crossed the finish line first, but Speed leaned into the moment with his trademark humour.

Gasping for breath, he joked, 'I won?!' before shouting, 'I am Speed!' to his audience. The clip has since amassed millions of views, with fans praising his bravery while jokingly questioning his safety.

Online reactions quickly turned from shock to speculation. Across X, fans began suggesting that Speed's obsession with sprinting could translate into a genuine Olympic bid. While many comments were tongue-in-cheek, others argued that his dedication to training and willingness to test himself deserved recognition.

Speed's broader 'Speed goes Pro' series has only added to that narrative. The project has seen him attempt American football alongside Tom Brady and step into the wrestling ring with guidance from Randy Orton, reinforcing his desire to explore elite-level sport.

Olympic Dreams And Fan Disbelief

Those ambitions were made explicit during a panel appearance at ComplexCon Las Vegas last year, where Speed confidently told the audience, '2028, I'll be running in the Olympics for sure.'

He went on to claim he would target the 100 metres, briefly mentioning a 50-metre race before being reminded it is not an Olympic event.

iShowSpeed will be running in the 100M at the 2028 Olympics. 👀‼️pic.twitter.com/KhnuVD6UbF — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) November 17, 2024

The announcement stunned fans, particularly given his recent loss in MrBeast's $100,000 (£78,700) race against Lyles. Yet Speed's belief that he is the 'fastest man alive' remains unshaken. The 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles now loom large in his plans, even if the path there remains uncertain.

Whether the iShowSpeed cheetah race proves anything beyond Speed's flair for spectacle is up for debate. What is clear, however, is that each outrageous challenge keeps his Olympic dream firmly in the spotlight, and his fans are more than happy to keep watching.