iShowSpeed is officially taking his high-octane livestreaming brand to Africa, unveiling an ambitious new tour that will see him broadcast across the continent in just under a month.

The announcement, made on Sunday morning, sent waves through his global fanbase, many of whom have been following his recent continent-spanning adventures in real time. The Speed Does Africa Tour is set to cover 20 countries in 28 days, marking one of the most intense travel schedules the 20-year-old creator has attempted to date.

The tour arrives at a moment of renewed momentum for Speed, following his Speed Does America Tour and previous journeys through Europe, Asia, South America and Oceania. While a legal dispute continues to loom in the background, the focus for now is firmly on the scale and spectacle of his African tour.

Africa Tour Spans 20 Countries in 28 Days

According to a trailer shared on his X account, Speed will visit a wide range of African nations, including Algeria, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

As with his previous tours, exact dates and city-level details have not been revealed, a strategy that often amplifies anticipation and fuels massive crowds when he arrives. Keeping the schedule undisclosed is also likely to keep the streamer safe.

LIVE 12/29 7am est pic.twitter.com/zWxHHjb2tz — Speed⭐️ (@ishowspeedsui) December 21, 2025

Fans can expect the same unscripted energy that has defined his earlier travels. Speed is known for immersing himself in local culture, interacting directly with supporters and reacting live to unfamiliar environments. His trademark 'Siuuu' celebrations, inspired by football icon Cristiano Ronaldo, are also likely to make frequent appearances throughout the trip.

Streaming Schedule And Sponsorship Details

The Speed Does Africa Tour will officially begin streaming on Monday, December 29, at 7:00 am E.T., with broadcasts available on both YouTube and Twitch.

The tour is sponsored by travel technology company Expedia, aligning with the logistical demands of moving rapidly between countries and broadcasting daily content. Speed's recent Speed Does America Tour saw him travel through 25 US states in 35 days, a feat that helped cement his reputation for endurance-driven content creation.

Data from iShowSpeedTracker.com shows that his international reach has steadily expanded, with each tour drawing larger live audiences and higher engagement across platforms.

Africa represents a particularly significant milestone. With one of the world's youngest and most digitally active populations, the continent offers fertile ground for Speed's livestream-first approach. Massive in-person crowds have become a hallmark of his appearances, and similar scenes are widely expected across African cities during the tour.

Rizzbot Lawsuit Looms In The Background

While the Africa tour dominates headlines, a lawsuit involving humanoid influencer Rizzbot remains unresolved.

The legal action, filed by Social Robotics and detailed in a petition obtained by TechCrunch, centres on allegations that Speed caused irreparable damage to the robot during a livestreamed meeting in September.

The case is still in its early stages, with no confirmed impact on Speed's travel plans. His management has not publicly commented, and the tour is proceeding as scheduled.

For now, the legal dispute appears secondary to the scale of his upcoming African journey and the content it is expected to generate. Fans are still eagerly anticipating his arrival in Africa and the funny antics that would follow, despite the current issues.