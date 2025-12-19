Becoming a streamer is challenging work, given the heavy competition from names like xQc, Valkyrae, and MoistCr1TiKaL. Despite this, iShowSpeed has consistently posted substantial numbers on his streams over the past couple of years. As a recent analysis has found, he has become the most-searched streamer of 2025.

iShowSpeed Becomes Most-Searched Streamer In 2025

Influencer iShowSpeed has been named the most-searched streamer of 2025, according to a new analysis shared by X7 Updates—his position as one of the most visible online figures of the year, despite facing a few controversies.

The ranking is based on a full year of Google Trends data combined with indicators of streaming activity. Unlike traditional leaderboards that focus on followers or hours watched, the methodology focuses on global search interest.

Using this approach, iShowSpeed ranked second, ahead of Kai Cenat, followed by CaseOh in third. xQc placed fourth, with Jynxzi rounding out the top five. Adin Ross and Pokimane ranked sixth and seventh, respectively.

The remaining top 15 featured JasonTheWeen, PlaqueBoyMax, Fanum, FaZe Adapt, Valkyrae, ExtraEmily, Agent00 and Marlon, highlighting the growing breadth of creators driving global online attention.

iShowSpeed's Awards and Industry Recognition

iShowSpeed's dominance in search interest is also reflected in industry recognition. He was named Streamer of the Year at the 2025 Streamer Awards, held on 6 December at The Wiltern Theatre.

He currently boasts more than 44 million YouTube subscribers and 41 million TikTok followers, with nearly 5.7 billion total YouTube views. His global travel streams, including Asia, Latin America and Europe, have likely contributed to sharp increases in search interest.

Major Brand Deals Signal Commercial Power

iShowSpeed's influence has translated into major commercial partnerships, too. Beats, owned by Apple, has recently partnered with the streamer.

The collaboration launched with a cinematic campaign that debuted during one of his livestreams. Beats has traditionally aligned itself with musicians and elite athletes such as LeBron James, Lionel Messi and Shohei Ohtani.

Beats CMO Chris Thorne told The Hollywood Reporter that working with iShowSpeed was a logical step. 'We wanted to get into that space, given their popularity, especially with a youth market,' he said, adding that the streamer's energy, athleticism and entertainment value made him a natural fit.

Lawsuit Alongside Recent Accolades

Unfortunately, things haven't all been positive for the streamer. In September, iShowSpeed livestreamed his meeting with the popular humanoid influencer Rizzbot.

Created by Social Robotics, Rizzbot has more than one million followers and roughly 800 million views across social media platforms. The robot influencer is known for its comedic roasting of subjects and adulterated gestures.

During the collaborative stream, iShowSpeed punched Rizzbot repeatedly, placed it in a chokehold, pinned it to a couch, and ultimately threw it to the ground.

In a petition acquired by TechCrunch, the makers said, 'Speed absolutely knew that this was not an appropriate way to interact with a sophisticated robot and knew that such actions would inflict irreparable damage to Rizzbot.'

The filing further alleges that Speed's actions caused 'complete loss of functionality', with significant damage to Rizzbot's mouth and neck. It adds that the head cameras no longer work, the ports behind the neck that connect the robot's sensors are non-functional, and the robot is unstable and unable to walk correctly.

Despite ongoing controversies, iShowSpeed's dominance in search rankings, awards success and expanding brand portfolio suggest his cultural influence remains firmly intact. While the recognition has been great, the streamer is likely setting his sights on settling his issue with Rizzbot.