The wait is finally over as iShowSpeed, one of the internet's most energetic personalities, officially joins the Fortnite icon series. Fans have been clamouring for this collaboration for months, and its arrival has sparked an incredible amount of excitement across the community. This release marks a massive moment for the game, proving once again that its influence on pop culture remains unmatched.

The anticipation has reached its peak. Epic Games has shaken the industry by welcoming digital powerhouse iShowSpeed into the Fortnite Icon Series. Arriving perfectly on time for the 2025 festive period, this partnership represents a significant milestone for the creator, who started his journey with the exact title he is currently featured as in-game.

A Legend Enters the Arena

Speculation began to mount a few days ago after Speed dropped hints during a broadcast, urging his audience to 'go back to my first stream ever.' Long-time followers immediately linked this remark to his 2017 Fortnite launch. The partnership was formally verified and launched on 24 December 2025, at 7 PM ET, serving as the concluding and likely most-awaited Icon Series release of this calendar year.

why is this game so fun chat@ishowspeedsui is here!! 🪂 pic.twitter.com/ImQUsGeJka — Fortnite (@Fortnite) December 25, 2025

Reflecting the premium quality of the Icon Series, this iShowSpeed collection features nods to his vibrant character. Listed in the Item Shop for 3,000 V-Bucks, the entire set contains:

Dual Styles (1,200), (1,500): The basic 'iShowSpeed' look alongside the evolving 'ISuperSpeed' option.

The basic 'iShowSpeed' look alongside the evolving 'ISuperSpeed' option. Speed Cam Back Bling (300): A tribute to the equipment used during his rapid climb to fame.

A tribute to the equipment used during his rapid climb to fame. The Trident Pickaxe (800): A distinct, pointed instrument for gathering resources.

A distinct, pointed instrument for gathering resources. IShow's Speedboard Glider: Designed for touching down at various locations with peak style.

Designed for touching down at various locations with peak style. Barrier Breaker Emote (500): A bespoke movement showcasing the creator's famous 'barking' and frantic spirit.

Every item in the collection is available for separate purchase within the 'iShowSpeed' category of the current Item Shop, except for the 'iSuperSpeed's Emblem' Back Bling, which can only be acquired by getting the related Pickaxe. These digital goods are scheduled to stay in the store until 3 January 2026.

A New Era for Gaming Creators

iShowSpeed's inclusion in the Icon Series underscores his impact on the Fortnite broadcasting world. Leading the market, he has attracted a massive audience, cementing his status as a premier figure in the industry. His talents and entertaining videos have built a loyal fan base, marking a shift for the Icon Series as it moves towards honouring gaming-centric personalities rather than just traditional celebrities.

The launch fits perfectly with Fortnite's standard store rotation, making it even more significant as the year's final major cosmetic addition. Arriving on Christmas Eve adds to the thrill, blending seamlessly with the holiday mood as fans enjoy gaming throughout the winter holidays. This well-timed debut is set to boost player interaction and generate great enthusiasm across the community.

As the clock ticks down to the 7 PM ET launch, fans are faced with a tough choice: grab this unique Icon Series set now or risk a long wait for its eventual return. Notably, these items are only available for a short window; players should weigh the gear's rarity, their love for iShowSpeed's aesthetic, and their own Battle Pass goals before the final December shop rotation.

The iShowSpeed arrival perfectly represents the quality of Fortnite's top-tier creator partnerships, and tonight offers a special chance to claim these sought-after items before the year ends. Users are advised to stay alert and prepare for this holiday gaming gift.