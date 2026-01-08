YouTube icon Jimmy 'MrBeast' Donaldson claimed that he spent years trying to join FaZe Clan, only to be rejected every time, a revelation that has resurfaced at a moment of deep instability for one of internet culture's most recognisable brands.

As FaZe faces a dramatic wave of departures and a strategic reset, MrBeast's comments have reignited debate about how differently creator culture might look today had those early decisions gone another way.

Speaking candidly amid the ongoing fallout, Donaldson explained that his attempts to join FaZe began long before he became the world's most-subscribed YouTuber. At the time, FaZe was the ultimate destination for gaming creators, shaping trends across YouTube, Twitch and esports. Now, with the organisation publicly acknowledging the end of an era, the irony of passing on one of the platform's most influential figures has not been lost on fans.

MrBeast Reveals Years of Rejection

The timing is particularly striking. At the end of 2025, FaZe Clan imploded, with members quitting in droves and social media flooded with emotional farewells. Against that backdrop, MrBeast's story reads less like a footnote and more like a turning point that never was.

Donaldson addressed long-standing rumours while speaking with JasonTheWeen, confirming that he had actively tried to join FaZe for years.

In a viral clip circulating on X, MrBeast said, 'you just opened a huge can of worms. Not only did I want to join, FaZe rejected me multiple times when I was way smaller', he said.

MrBeast reveals he tried joining FaZe Clan for years when he was younger but got denied every time 😭 pic.twitter.com/Jkr7JK2CdH — yoxic (@yoxics) January 7, 2026

He explained that his efforts went far beyond casual interest. 'I had videos on my MrBeast channel, the actual main channel with 450M subscribers. I had the FaZe Adapt Stuttertage, I had a video where I talk about every member of FaZe, and then I think I have it unlisted, I did a FaZe recruitment video. I literally tried to join FaZe for years', Donaldson added.

Despite producing content tailored specifically around the brand and its members, he claims the organisation 'just wouldn't let me in'.

At the time, FaZe was highly selective, focused on gaming-first creators rather than broader entertainment personalities, a distinction that, in hindsight, may have limited its evolution.

FaZe Clan's Collapse Shocks Creator Culture

Donaldson's comments arrive as FaZe Clan navigates one of the most turbulent periods in its history.

In late 2025, a mass exodus saw creators including JasonTheWeen, Lacy, StableRonaldo, YourRage, Kaysan and Silky all announce their departures. The organisation described the situation as 'heartbreaking', wishing its former members well while confirming a renewed focus on esports.

More high-profile exits soon followed. Co-founder Apex, alongside Rug and Swagg, confirmed they were leaving, prompting fans to question whether FaZe's golden era was over. Social media has since been filled with reflections on more than a decade spent building the brand from a Call of Duty sniping group into a global lifestyle phenomenon.

In a statement, FaZe acknowledged the emotional toll, saying, 'It's heartbreaking to see this era of FaZe come to a close. It's beyond tragic the way it all ended.' The group signed off with 'FaZe Forever 2010 to infinity', while stressing that its competitive gaming division would continue.

Financial Strain and Missed Opportunities

Behind the scenes, financial instability has compounded the crisis. After going public in 2022 with expectations of a $1.00 billion (£0.79 billion) valuation, FaZe later fell to penny stock status. Former CEO Lee Trink was fired in 2023 amid allegations of excessive spending and internal disputes.

FaZe's esports operations are now owned by GameSquare Holdings Inc., which acquired the parent company for $17.00 million (£13.43 million). Investor Matt Kalish, who reportedly invested $10.00 million (£7.90 million) over 18 months, has described the organisation's structure as 'unsustainable', claiming creators were pushed toward new contracts or independence after stalled negotiations.

While FaZe struggled, MrBeast built an empire. He became YouTube's most-subscribed creator, launched a global Amazon game show, expanded into food and consumer brands, and redefined what creator-led businesses could achieve.

With FaZe now retrenching, many fans are asking the same question: what would FaZe look like today if it had said yes all those years ago?