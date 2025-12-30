Controversial Kick streamer Clavicular has officially joined FaZe Clan, a move that has landed amid internal upheaval and deepening unease among fans.

What might once have been framed as a bold signing instead became an immediate flashpoint, arriving during a period when the once-dominant creator collective is struggling to define its future.

The timing could hardly have been worse. FaZe has recently endured the departures of key members, including Stable Ronaldo, Lacy, Silky, and Jason the Ween, eroding both its public image and internal stability.

Against that backdrop, Clavicular's announcement felt less like renewal and more like provocation to a fatigued fanbase already bracing for further turbulence.

A Signing That Intensified Unrest

Clavicular confirmed his move via X, with a controversial post that included a racial slur. Many fans believe that this wasn't a good start for the Kick steamer.

Supporters questioned why any creator would join FaZe during what many see as an organisational identity crisis. Others worried that Clavicular's reputation would further complicate efforts to rebuild trust.

There were voices urging patience. Some fans argued that controversial figures have historically helped reinvent failing brands, and that FaZe needed to take risks if it hoped to remain relevant. Still, dissent outweighed optimism.

With familiar faces leaving and confidence draining, Clavicular's arrival quickly became symbolic of FaZe's uncertain direction rather than a clean slate.

FaZe Clan was once synonymous with dominance and unity in the creator economy. Now, each announcement feels loaded with consequence.

In that environment, silence is rarely neutral. Clavicular chose not to address the backlash, but the lack of explanation allowed speculation to flourish, amplifying tension rather than defusing it.

Last week, the brand was hit with the key departures of Lacy, Stable Ronaldo, Silky, and Jason the Ween. Then over the weekend, Apex, Rug, and Swagg followed suit.

Who is Clavicular and why he divides opinion

Clavicular, whose real name is Braden Peters, is no stranger to controversy. Rising to prominence on Kick, he built an audience around an extreme brand of self-styled masculinity.

Central to his persona is the idea that physical traits, particularly prominent collarbones, define male worth. He calls this philosophy 'Looksmaxx', reducing success with women, money and power to bone structure.

That worldview has drawn heavy criticism for promoting a hollow and exclusionary version of manhood. Peters' rhetoric places physical appearance above intellect, ethics or emotional development, resonating uncomfortably with online incel subcultures where he is often treated as a figure of hero worship.

His most notorious incident came when he was allegedly involved in driving over a stalker while live-streaming, an episode that led to his removal from Kick, reports TMZ.

No deaths or serious injuries were reported, and police made no arrests, but the footage cemented his reputation as reckless and inflammatory.

For FaZe Clan, signing Clavicular during a fragile rebuilding phase risks reinforcing perceptions of chaos rather than control. For Peters, the move offers exposure but also scrutiny. In a culture increasingly aware that masculinity is rooted in character and intellect, not bones, both sides may soon discover that controversy is a poor substitute for credibility.