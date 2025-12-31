Streamer Valkyrae has revealed she was cheated on in three past relationships during a candid livestream conversation, offering viewers a rare glimpse into the personal experiences that have shaped her views on trust, boundaries, and self-respect.

Known for keeping her private life largely off camera, the popular creator chose honesty over polish as she addressed a direct question from chat.

The discussion quickly resonated with fans, not because of drama, but because of the measured and reflective way she spoke about heartbreak, growth, and learning when to protect her own peace.

The stream sparked wide discussion across social media, where Valkyrae's openness contrasted with the highly curated personas often expected of major online figures.

It also highlighted a broader shift among creators who are increasingly willing to speak frankly about emotional well-being in an industry defined by constant visibility and pressure.

Valkyrae Opens up About Betrayal and Rebuilding Trust

The conversation which has since gone viral on X began when a viewer asked if she had ever cheated in a relationship. Valkyrae answered without hesitation, saying, 'Have I cheated? I've never cheated.'

She explained that when she commits to someone, she does so fully, even if that devotion is not returned.

Valkyrae gets emotional while talking about men who cheat, referencing past relationships 😬👀



“I’ve been cheated on in three of my past relationships, once a cheater, always a cheater.” 💔 pic.twitter.com/OQU7v6Tvn8 — veizau (@veizau) December 29, 2025

'I love a little too hard. When I fall in love, I kind of have like blinders on and I want to do everything for that person,' she said. 'Never cheated. But I have been cheated on in like three of my past relationships, but it's okay.'

From there, she expanded on her views around infidelity, suggesting it is often rooted in unresolved personal issues.

'Once a cheater, always a cheater,' Valkyrae said, before clarifying that growth is possible, but only if someone is willing to confront their own flaws. 'People have to grow, and people have to change. But I don't know.'

She also described cheating as an inherently selfish act, adding, 'If you're cheating on your partner, you're not taking their feelings into consideration. You're acting on your own feelings.'

Viral comments spark debate over life choices

The discussion around Valkyrae's personal values did not stop there. Recently, she found herself at the centre of online controversy after a short clip from one of her streams went viral across platforms like X.

In the clip, she said that she will 'probably never have kids', plans to focus on playing video games, staying attractive, and continuing to make money for the rest of her life.

Valkyrae framed the comment as a personal preference and an honest reflection of where she sees her future heading. However, once the clip spread, it quickly became a flashpoint for debate. Some critics labelled her outlook as 'sad' or claimed she would end up lonely, while others defended her right to choose a career-focused life without marriage or children.

As the discussion grew, it shifted away from Valkyrae herself and toward broader questions about women, motherhood, and societal expectations placed on successful women. This was not the first time she had sparked such reactions, as similar debates have followed her whenever she has discussed children or family on stream in previous years.

Amid the backlash, MrBeast weighed in, criticising the outrage rather than Valkyrae's choices. Responding to one viral post, he wrote that he was tired of seeing the discourse and questioned why it mattered at all. 'Who cares, she can do what she wants, it has 0 impact on us,' he said.

Why do I keep seeing tweets about this, who cares. She can do what she wants it has 0 impact on us 😭 — MrBeast (@MrBeast) December 24, 2025

MrBeast's comment shifted the tone of the conversation, prompting many users to question why a personal life decision had become a public controversy. For others, it reinforced the idea that not every viral moment requires judgment from strangers online.