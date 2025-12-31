Social media users are on high alert after Jimmy 'MrBeast' Donaldson sent unexpected follow requests to influencers Sydeon and Anyme.

The sudden interactions have triggered a wave of concern across X, with many questioning if the platform's biggest star has lost control of his account. As fans dissect these strange notifications, the community remains divided on whether they are genuine outreach or a security breach.

Jimmy 'MrBeast' Donaldson, who holds the record as the most-subscribed YouTuber with hundreds of millions of followers worldwide, recently caused a stir on social media by openly asking two fellow creators for a follow-back on X, likely to enable private messaging.

MrBeast's Unusual Public Shout-out to Sydeon and Anyme

On 31 December, MrBeast posted twice to contact Twitch personality Sydeon and French influencer Anyme023Off, explaining that he required follow-backs on X to open his direct messages for a possible project. Although his messages were straightforward, they immediately sparked a surge of uncertainty and doubt across various social platforms.

@Anyme023Off can you give me a follow — MrBeast (@MrBeast) December 31, 2025

'@Sydeon follow me plz,' MrBeast posted, seeking a connection with the streamer. He sent another note shortly after, asking, '@Anyme023Off can you give me a follow,' to see if the fellow content creator would add him back on the site.

The narrative shifted when Anyme023Off decided to address the situation directly. Instead of a standard written reply, the French influencer uploaded a brief video in his native tongue, confirming he had spotted the request and was paying attention to the high-profile shout-out.

Although this footage stopped short of announcing a formal partnership, it served as a strong hint that the message reached its intended target. This development provided the first real evidence that the exchange was legitimate, casting doubt on the theories that a hacker or fraudster was pulling the strings.

From Routine Request to Online Chaos

The updates from MrBeast were brief and to the point—strictly asking for mutual follows. This action was not fundamentally unusual, as MrBeast has a history of openly contacting other personalities when arranging joint ventures. However, a moment that might typically be seen as a lighthearted interaction quickly turned into a sharp online debate, as followers began to question whether the profile still belonged to him or had been hacked.

X became a breeding ground for conflicting opinions as people flooded the comment sections with everything from genuine support to blatant distrust. While a large portion of the audience begged the targeted creators to hit the follow button, another crowd opted for humour, with some fans going so far as to rebrand their own profiles to reference the viral exchange.

Audience Members Question the Legitimacy of the Outreach

Several observers voiced their doubts regarding whether the appeal was genuine. A popular reply, 'And then get scammed..he's been hacked,' gained significant traction, reflecting a broader sentiment that a superstar of his stature would not use a public platform for such a routine administrative task.

And then get scammed..he’s been hacked — Stephen Urbanik (@UrbanikStephen) December 31, 2025

The sentiment was echoed by other observers, with one user bluntly asking whether the creator had been compromised. At the same time, another person posted a frantic question to Donaldson's profile about the account's safety. The concern grew to such a degree that one individual even tagged Elon Musk to report a suspected security breach.

MrBeast's account has been hacked. @elonmusk — Emre Kaya (@emrekayabjk) December 31, 2025

Yooo @MrBeast does your account hacked? — Imaginator (@Imaginator_dev) December 31, 2025

The most serious caution, however, came from a user who warned the public to stay away from the profile entirely for the time being. They argued that a hack was almost certainly in progress and predicted that a fraudulent memecoin promotion—a common tactic for hijacked accounts—would likely be the next thing to appear on the page.

Mrbeast just got hacked, don't engage @MrBeast for now, posting a Memecoin is very likely https://t.co/2nrIqG7Hc8 pic.twitter.com/m5G77WQLMY — NINJAXBT🥷 (@Ebuz042) December 31, 2025

A segment of the audience focused on the oddity of the situation, questioning why someone with Donaldson's reach would choose such a visible method to request a follow-back.

Yet, amidst the cynicism, a more positive perspective emerged; some onlookers interpreted the gesture as a refreshing display of humility, seeing it as a world-renowned figure setting aside his status to connect directly with rising creators. 'This humble energy is kinda wholesome though 🤔,' one user wrote.

This humble energy is kinda wholesome though 🤔 — Shaynala (@Onet_Owner) December 31, 2025

The Logic Behind the Security Concerns

The theory that Donaldson's profile had been hijacked was not a baseless assumption. On the contrary, the internet was quickly flooded with posts and memes pointing out the strangeness of a high-profile figure opting for a public appeal over more discreet, private methods of communication. This departure from the standard way major influencers operate led many to conclude that something was wrong behind the scenes.

A large number of observers felt the appeal mirrored the typical conduct of hijacked profiles often seen spreading phishing links or fraudulent schemes. This reaction stems from a well-known social media trend in which impostors and fake celebrity pages use follow-back traps to deceive the public—a frequent strategy used by criminals to entice people to engage with questionable offers via private messages.

Bad actors have frequently hijacked his image to distribute malicious links and fake rewards because Donaldson is famous for his massive cash giveaways and high-stakes challenges. Past reports, including those from Tiinside, reveal a history of rogue accounts using nearly identical handles to trick fans into clicking dangerous URLs.

These recurring incidents have forced major social media networks to launch multiple crackdowns on the impersonators and phishing schemes that constantly shadow his brand.

With the initial commotion dying down, the most prominent conversations in the thread are still centred on whether the real MrBeast was actually behind the keyboard. It serves as a stark reminder of the modern internet climate, where even a simple post from a global star is immediately met with intense scrutiny over its legitimacy.