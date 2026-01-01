A high-stakes £20,000 ($25,000) reward has been offered as federal authorities intensify the search for missing three-year-old Mateo Lee, raising the stakes in a case that has baffled investigators and devastated a grieving family. The reward, unveiled by the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Sacramento Field Office, underscores the urgency of locating the toddler and his older sister, Athena, who vanished under deeply troubling circumstances more than a year ago.

The FBI is calling on the public to assist in locating Mateo and Athena, believed to be in the company of their father, Camron Lee, who is himself wanted in connection with the suspicious death of the children's mother, Angelica Bravo.

The disappearance and the potential danger the children may face have triggered a complex and ongoing investigation that now spans international borders.

Unfolding Tragedy In Sacramento

On 8 July 2024, Sacramento Police were called to a home on Didcot Circle after a report concerning Angelica Bravo, 28, and her partner. Responding officers found her deceased inside the residence. The children, Athena and Mateo, were not present and were believed to have been with their father at the time.

At the time of disappearance, Athena, then five, had brown hair and brown eyes and stood approximately 3 feet 2 inches tall, weighing about 40 pounds. Mateo, then three, had brown hair and brown eyes, stood about 2 feet 5 inches tall, and weighed about 25 pounds.

Authorities soon determined that Camron Lee had left the area and was likely fleeing, leading to separate charges in both state and federal courts. Lee was initially charged on 29 July 2024 with four counts of possession of an assault weapon by the Sacramento County Superior and Municipal Court.

A federal arrest warrant was later issued on 20 August 2024 by the United States District Court for the Eastern District of California for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

On 5 March 2025, after further investigation and a coroner's finding that homicidal violence could not be ruled out, Lee was also charged with murder in Sacramento County, intensifying scrutiny on the circumstances of Bravo's death.

The FBI's Reward Appeal

In an effort to garner new leads, the FBI announced on 23 December 2025 that it was offering a reward of up to £20,000 ($25,000) for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Camron Lee, alongside a further £20,000 ($25,000) reward for information that leads to the location and recovery of Athena and Mateo.

Sid Patel, special agent in charge of the FBI Sacramento Field Office, emphasised the suffering of the children's family and the critical nature of public assistance. Investigators have stressed that even small pieces of information could prove vital in locating the missing family members.

The FBI is encouraging anyone with potential leads to contact local FBI offices, the nearest United States embassy, or to submit a tip anonymously through their online system.

The search for Athena and Mateo Lee remains active, and we are thankful for the FBI’s partnership and support in this effort. https://t.co/rylpiGBDLf — Sacramento Police Department (@SacPolice) December 23, 2025

Cross-Border Concerns And Possible Movements

Law enforcement officials believe that Lee is likely crossing into Mexico and may have transported the children with him. FBI posters and wanted notices list his last known movements and caution that the children could be in foreign territory, complicating the search.

Posters distributed by the FBI describe Lee using multiple aliases, including Saroeun Chea, Tae Won Lee, Taewon Lee, and 'Major', and highlight distinctive tattoos, including the phrase 'NEW YORK' across his back and the word 'Timeless' on his neck.

The potential cross-border nature of the case has prompted appeals to international law enforcement partners and public appeals in regions beyond California. Authorities continue to track Lee's 2023 Honda Pilot, which was reportedly found unoccupied in Mexico in the weeks after the family vanished.

Family Grief And Unanswered Questions

The disappearance has left extended family members in anguish, grappling with both the loss of Bravo and the mystery surrounding her children. Public records from the California Attorney General's Missing Persons database confirm that both children were reported missing alongside their father, with no confirmed sighting since early July 2024.

Despite ongoing efforts by local, state, and federal agencies, the case remains unresolved. Law enforcement officials continue to emphasise that public cooperation is essential to breaking through the deadlock in the investigation and bringing the young children home safely.

Friends please share - it’s been over a year since these children were taken. Now the FBI is offering a reward.



Here is the link to the storyhttps://t.co/XLryHMG5P5 https://t.co/syLvGVnSKG pic.twitter.com/IuT5pPr0Hk — Antique Swiftie dancing thru the lightning strikes (@Ancient_Swiftie) December 24, 2025

What Authorities Are Asking

Authorities have urged anyone with information, no matter how small, to come forward immediately. Tips can be submitted through the FBI's toll-free hotline or via the FBI's secure online portal, and individuals are reminded that they may remain anonymous.

With the reward now active, investigators hope new leads might emerge where previous efforts have stalled. The family's future hinges on those crucial clues, and the clock continues to tick in a case that has gripped the public's attention with fear, sorrow, and urgency.

In the absence of confirmed sightings of the children, law enforcement's strategy remains focused on unravelling the movements of Camron Lee and ensuring the safe return of Athena and Mateo.

The human toll resonates beyond Sacramento. The disappearance of young lives under such grave circumstances underscores both the fragility of childhood and the profound impact that unresolved cases have on families and communities alike.